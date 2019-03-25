(1 of ) I hear the call of the wild! Travelers to the Santa Rosa area loved Safari West. The highly ranked animal sanctuary offers tours and overnight stays on their 400-acre preserve. (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR THE PD)
(2 of ) Have a few hours to spare, spend some time meandering through the picturesque towns in the Sonoma Valley. TripAdvisor reviewers loved visiting the wineries that line Highway 12 and watching the colors change. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(3 of ) TripAdvisor reviewers love the Windsor Town Green. The central gathering space offers farmer’s markets, live music and free movies. (ALVIN JORNADA/ PD FILE)
(4 of ) TripAdvisor reviewers love to whale watch. Bodega Head is the No. 1 place for whale watching and a hike along the coast. (BETH SCHLANKER/ PD FILE, 2016)
(5 of ) Rohnert Park visitors had great things to say about Green Music Center’s Weill Hall. The Sonoma State University music venue was praised for its amazing acoustics and innovative design. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(6 of ) Surrounded by historic sites, tastings rooms, gourmet shops and fine dining, the Sonoma Plaza is the No. 1 place to visit on TripAdvisor. Reviewers recommended atttending a concert or enjoying a picnic lunch on the lawn. (ROBBI PENGELLY/ INDEX-TRIBUNE)
(7 of ) Visiting Jenner? Stop by Fort Ross State Historic Park to explore the area’s history of Russian and native Kashaya settlement. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE, 2014)
(8 of ) A trip to Sonoma County is not complete without a trip to Armstrong Redwoods. The reserve ranked high among Guerneville visitors on TripAdvisor. (KENT PORTER/ PD FILE, 2016)
(9 of ) Travelers who visited Healdsburg loved Dry Creek Vineyard. In addition to wine tastings, the No. 1 destination hosts live music events like the Healdsburg Jazz Festival, pictured here in 2016. (JEREMY PORTJE/ FOR THE PD)
(10 of ) The Marin French Cheese Company was the No. 1 spot to visit in Petaluma on TripAdvisor. Offering tastings and behind-the-scenes creamery tours, this “cheese trail” destination is sure to impress. (PD FILE, 2013)
(11 of ) Take a stroll in downtown Sebastopol to see the whimsical “Junk Art” sculptures by Patrick Amiot. TripAdvisor reviewers noted that nearly every yard on Florence Street is adorned with these colorful works of art. (PD FILE)
(12 of ) Benziger Family Winery is the No. 1 place to visit in Glen Ellen. The winery offers tastings and behind-the-scenes tours of their biodynamic estate vineyard and wine cave. (PD FILE, 2006)
(13 of ) Spending the weekend on the Russian River? TripAdvisor reviewers recommended booking a kayak or canoe with Burke’s Canoe Trips in Forestville. The ten-mile trip down the Russian River is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. (ERIK CASTRO/ FOR THE PD, 2014)
(14 of ) According to reviewers on TripAdvisor, the No. 1 thing to do in the Cloverdale area is to call up Wine Cube Tours to schedule tastings with unknown wineries, farms, cheese-makers and olive oil producers throughout Sonoma County. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE, 2014)
(15 of ) Want to spend time in Cloverdale? TripAdvisor reviewers recommended BobDog Winery. The Pine Mountain AVA destination offers tastings and dramatic views of the Russian River and Alexander Valley from their mountaintop location. (TRIPADVISOR)
(16 of ) Grab your swimsuit and book a cabana! Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville is the No. 1 destination for TripAdvisor fans there. (ALVIN JORNADA/ PD FILE, 2016)