The 2019 Class of the most influential business people under the age of 40 is out. The Business Journal’s selection of this year’s Forty Under 40 honorees for the North Bay covers a wide swath of businesses.
Each one will be recognized May 2 at the Forty Under 40 awards presentation, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa.
Here are this year’s recipients:
Alan Alvarez, 33, senior manager, BPM, Santa Rosa
Codi Binkley, 39, owner, BV Whiskey Bar and Grille, Sonoma
Joshua Bruder, 33, senior manager, Moss Adams, Napa
Sunny Chandi, 30, senior vice president, Chandi Hospitality Group, Santa Rosa
Joanie Claussen, 39, CEO, Taylor Lane Organic Coffee, Sebastopol
Lisa Fatu, 37, director of youth crisis services, Social Advocates for Youth (SAY), Santa Rosa
Katy Fishman, 33, marketing director, Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, Santa Rosa
Kevin Ghilotti, 30, president, Team Ghilotti, Petaluma
Ross Guehring, 38, partner, Lighthouse Public Affairs, San Rafael
Enguerrand Guilloux, 37, program director, Icore International, Santa Rosa
Derek Hansel, 33, supply chain manager, Kaiser Permanente, San Rafael
Thai Hensch, 35, ambulatory care pharmacy services supervisor, Kaiser Permanente, Santa Rosa
Matthew Hunstock, 38, financial adviser, Ameriprise Financial Services, Santa Rosa
Maria Alondra Jasso, 32, lead teacher, Educare Children’s Center, Corte Madera
Summer Jeffus, 39, regional marketing manager, American AgCredit, Santa Rosa
Janine Johnson, 39, director of accounting advisory services, Pisenti & Brinker, Santa Rosa
Tara Johnson, 34, assistant vice president and branch manager, Bank of Marin, Healdsburg
Lindsay Jones, 33, regional vice president for branch experience, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa
Ariel Kelley, 36, Sonoma County planning commissioner, Permit Sonoma, County of Sonoma, Santa Rosa
Rachel Kuykendall, 32, senior program manager, Sonoma Clean Power, Santa Rosa
Stacy McKee, 39, assistant controller, Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa
Landon McPherson, 35, founder, Harvest Card, Santa Rosa
Neil Pacheco, 38, casino host at Graton Resort & Casino and director of community engagement for Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Rohnert Park
Ashish Patel, 37, owner, Olea Hotel, Glen Ellen
Ann Petersen, 38, executive director, Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley, Healdsburg
Deva Proto, 37, Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters, Santa Rosa
Cameron Ramos, 36, operations manager, Trope Group, Santa Rosa
JayJay Rico, 35, director of social enterprise, Becoming Independent, Santa Rosa
Stephanie Rothberg, 39, attorney, Spaulding McCullough & Tansil, Santa Rosa
John Serres, 35, owner, Serres Corporation, Sonoma
Mariah Shields, 30, principal, Arrow Benefits Group, Petaluma
Hilary St. Jean, 39, attorney, Rogoway Law Group, Santa Rosa
Viviann Stapp, 39, general counsel, Jackson Family Wines, Santa Rosa
Michael Tavis, 39, business development manager, Alliance Property Management, Santa Rosa
Magali Telles, 37, executive director, Los Cien, Santa Rosa
Dawit Tesfasilassie, 33, assistant administrator, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Santa Rosa
Brandon Trammell, 39, founder, Purpose Financial Insurance Services, Novato
Yudith Vargas, 32, associate director of nursing, Santa Rosa Community Health, Santa Rosa
Sky White, 39, minister of creative harmony, The Republic of Tea, Novato
Ernest Wuethrich, 39, accessibility program manager, PM Design Group, Santa Rosa