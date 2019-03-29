Key Petaluma streets slated for repairs with gas tax funds

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 29, 2019, 9:07AM
Updated 5 hours ago

Nearly three years ago, Petaluma officials began exploring how much it would cost to improve the second-worst road conditions in the Bay Area.

After a city council workshop in July 2016, the city’s Department of Public Works determined it would require roughly $9 million annually over 6 to 8 years to provide the sort of major rehabilitation required to bring Petaluma’s notorious pavement ratings from out of the basement.

Yet the city only has about $2.5 million in revenue to spend on capital projects like road repairs each year, said Public Works Director Dan St. John.

Until a new source of revenue is realized, local officials are developing a triage system that would allow costly reconstruction in phases for some of the worst streets in Petaluma, while still performing smaller maintenance projects on others before they fall into disrepair.

“The city has been very reliant from grant funds up until the last year or two,” St. John said. “With SB1 (gas tax) and some additional actions the council has taken over the years, we now have a street maintenance fund really for the first time.”

One of the most significant upcoming projects will be the final phase of reconstruction for Sonoma Mountain Parkway, from Corona Road to Campus Circle South, adding 20 years to its lifespan.

The approximately $2.3 million project is expected to begin this summer, and will include traffic signal upgrades and ADA augmentations at pedestrian intersections along one of Petaluma’s busiest suburban streets.

Reconstructing a road is the last resort for restoring pavement, but is required when a street needs major rehabilitation. Sonoma Mountain will undergo a full depth reclamation, meaning the entire area will need to be excavated and replaced.

To save money and limit environmental impacts, the existing asphalt will be recycled into the new gravel base, eliminating the need to haul materials on or off site. The roadwork on Sonoma Mountain will cost $1.7 million alone, and is being partially funded by maintenance reserves, according to senior civil engineer Jeff Stutsman.

The pricey reconstruction is the final project of the current fiscal year, which included mostly restoration projects on 21 different streets last summer, totaling about $1.5 million.

“The community wants us to maintain conditions, but they want us to replace these major roads that need to be reconstructed (as well),” St. John said. “We’re trying to find that balancing act.”

The preliminary project list for 2019-20 includes maintenance work on residential thoroughfares like Bodega Avenue, Crinella Drive, B Street, Frates Road and Caulfield Lane.

The majority of the projects would be prescriptions like slurry seals that provide an estimated seven years of relief, although public works officials are pursuing asphalt overlays for portions of Bodega, Pine View Way, Country Club Drive, Lakeville Street and 10th Street, which would extend their lifespans by 20 years.

Although the city council last week criticized any project list with notable omissions like Maria Drive and McDowell Boulevard, two of the most run-down arteries in the city, prompting a discussion on how to reassess the framework for a prolonged challenge to Petaluma’s infrastructure.

Following last week’s discussion, St. John said the city is going to ask the council to approve funding to accommodate a partial reconstruction of Maria Drive in 2020.

Road repairs will be discussed by the council at least twice this spring.

“A lot of us in the council put a lot of energy and time into convincing voters to vote no on Prop. 6 (the gas tax repeal) on the November ballot because it was going to help us fix our streets,” Councilman Mike Healy said at last week’s hearing. “If we’re just going out and putting little seals on streets that are still in pretty good shape – even in the post-Prop. 6 era – that’s not a good story to have to tell (our residents).”

The city uses a pavement management system known as Street Saver, which evaluates road conditions to help effectively administer maintenance and rehabilitation projects.

Each year the Metropolitan Transportation Commission uses the program to determine the pavement condition index, or PCI, for each jurisdiction. Petaluma earned a “poor” rating of 46 in 2018, a score that has not changed in at least five years.

The worst city out of the Bay Area’s 101 municipalities was Larkspur, which scored 42.

“Larkspur also passed a local funding measure, and will be repaving every street in the next four years,” Councilman Kevin McDonnell pointed out. “So we soon will be No. 1, and that’s not the kind of No. 1 we want to be.”

More than half of next year’s initial $1.8 million streets budget is funded by the SB1 gas tax that voters allowed to continue after an unsuccessful ballot measure, Proposition 6, sought to repeal it last fall.

At the current rate, it could take well over a decade for Petaluma to fully reconstruct its dilapidated arterial streets, and perform the necessary maintenance to elevate its PCI to the fair-good range.

St. John said he expects street repairs to come up during the April 6 goal-setting session for the new council, where discussions on maintenance funding could provide a clearer picture on how Petaluma will be addressing the issue in the coming years.

“To provide our community with the level of service that they have told us they want, and that they deserve, requires additional revenue,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn. “This year we will be working with the council and the community to develop a plan for long-term fiscal sustainability that meets the needs and expectations of residents and businesses.”

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

