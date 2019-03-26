Scofflaws dumping their garbage along west county roads during Sonoma County’s temporary flood‑debris cleanup program now run the risk of getting caught by sheriff’s deputies.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office this week stepped up its enforcement, trying to stop illegal dumping along the Russian River by threatening to issue fines and jail time.

County officials say out-of-area residents and construction company crews have taken advantage of the debris collection program the county launched to help victims of last month’s historic flood.

The program was due to end last weekend, but they extended it until Friday to give flood victims enough time to pull their ruined belongings to nearby curbs, said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who represents the area.

As flood victims continue to clean out their waterlogged homes, others, including construction company crews, have been slipping into the area at night to unload their spring cleaning or work-site garbage to skip out on paying dump fees, officials said.

“It’s incredibly offensive people would capitalize on our tragedy,” Hopkins said. “For folks who have just had to put their lives out by the curb and see people come by and heap general debris on top of it, it’s horrible.”

New piles have popped up overnight in remote areas, while established mounds have grown larger along Guerneville and Monte Rio streets, bulked up by a host of items such as old wood, tires, batteries and used paint cans, said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman.

“There’s more garbage out today than when we started two weeks ago,” said Baxman, who is helping with the cleanup. “It’s people who figure it’s a free dump. It’s everywhere. It’s unbelievable. How do you stop it?”

The illegal dumping isn’t a surprise — county officials anticipated people would take advantage of the program, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

“It’s definitely playing out,” he said.

“People are sneaking around dumping loads of stuff, spring cleaning out their house.”

It could get worse this week as the free program winds down, Crum said.

“This is last week of the county’s debris cleanup program, so we expect construction companies from out of the area will be trying to take their refuse to Guerneville to dump on the road rather than pay the dump fees,” he said. “We will be watching for that.”

Deputies plan to stop people to verify where their garbage is coming from and inspect the debris for signs of flood damage. Convicted violators could face fines as high as $3,000 and six months in jail, Crum said.

Officials urge residents to report any suspicious dumping and, when possible, take photos of offenders and their vehicles to help law enforcement track them down.

“Our biggest goal is to really step up enforcement,” Hopkins said.

“We need to ask the community to help us police the offenders.”