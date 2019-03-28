The ultimate guide to outdoor eating in Petaluma

Outdoor dining in Petaluma is a relatively new phenomenon, with a few exceptions, such as McNear’s and Dempsey’s. With chilly nights throughout the year, it was not until heat lamps became affordable that restaurants started to rethink al fresco options. And with spring in the air, outdoor dining is back on everyone’s radar.

It is nothing fancy, but the picnic tables outside Charley’s Wine Country Deli offer a perfect place to try new sandwiches and beers, both on-tap and from the coolers. For being along the fairly busy Boulevard, Charley’s outdoor seating is surprisingly relaxing, a feeling bolsters by a satisfying meal.

The Petaluma Creamery is best known for ice cream and cheese, but it also offer sandwiches, pizzas and a variety of sides. All can be enjoyed on the patio, which faces Western Avenue, or the couple of tables that sit just around the corner.

While out west of downtown, check out the outdoor seating at Ray’s Deli. Although I rarely bother to ask, for fear of being denied, I believe that alcohol is allowed within the demarcated outdoor seating area. A bit farther towards the outskirts of town, Butcher Crown Roadhouse is located on Bodega Ave at Eastman Lane and has a nice back patio where diners can watch the big smokers do their thing.

Thai River’s outdoor patio is hidden from the street, but once inside, provides a bit of an oasis. We have actually only dined inside once, I believe, as we truly enjoy this tucked away little sanctuary.

And speaking of sanctuaries, Pub Republic has some of the best-kept secrets in Petaluma, including great food, an extensive beer selection (available in flights for better sampling), one of the town’s most afforable happy hours, and yes, an outdoor patio. Situated out back, the patio faces a well-maintained creek bed, and for those colder days, has heat lamps. Like Thai River, we rarely dine inside, especially when visiting Pub Republic for brunch.

As long as we are on the southeast side of town, in the same shopping center as Pub Republic, Lily Kai has a few tables out back, although the hedges block any sort of view. This is probably a good thing since the patio looks on to a parking lot driveway.

Up Lakeville you’ll find Bright Bear Bakery, which also offers great sandwich deals and coffee brewed by several different fancy methods. There is also outdoor seating out front. Farther up Lakeville, Subway sandwich shop provides a few tables out front.

While still on the east side, Cold Stone, Lucchesi’s Deli, Panda Express and Alfredo’s Italian are all in the Washington Square Shopping Center and all have outdoor seating.

In the Kmart shopping center (a.k.a. Plaza North), Simmer Vietnamese has a couple outdoor tables, while Starbucks, Little Caesars and Kawa Ramen have a bit of outdoor seating. Acre Coffee also has a patio enclosed with stylish wood fencing. Down McDowell in the Friedman’s center, Habit Burger has a small patio.

Out by the Santa Rosa Junior College, Flamez Grill and Chunky’s both have outdoor seating. Up the road from there, Ulia’s sandwich shop, which is just north of Corona Road, has a few tables out front. Up North McDowell, the Kohl’s shopping center (Redwood Gateway) has a whole line of restaurants offering a bit of outdoor seating, including Bianchini’s, Flowering Tea House, El Gallo and Beyond the Glory. Across the street, in the old Orchard shopping center, Caffé Giostra has quite a nice front patio set-up.

Coming back down Petaluma Boulevard from the north, Lombardi’s has quite a bit of outdoor seating, plus an expansive front lawn for anyone looking to lay out a blanket and picnic. Across the street, Willowbrook Ale House has a protected patio out back.

Heading east on Corona Road, hotdog fans will find a few seats out in front of Roy’s Chicago Doggery, although on windier days the dusty parking lot makes indoor dining preferable. Still closer to downtown, along Petaluma Boulevard North, Wishbone is rumored to have a small back patio, although I have yet to see it for myself. Word on the street is that it is often used as a waiting area for breakfast seating, but that the wait is worth it because it comes with free coffee and fruit, when available. The Acre Coffee across from the police station also has outdoor seating.

Jumping past downtown, and coming up from the bowling alley, the first outdoor seating you’ll find is at Mr. Mom’s, known for great home-style cooking. Quinua Peruana Cucina also has a few tables out front. Down the road is Sax’s Joint, which has some outdoor seating along the walkway that leads from the street to the back parking lot. There are also a couple seats available directly out front, but that area is usually a bit over-crowded with guests waiting for a seat inside. As a bonus, offering to sit outside will often move your name up the list of this very busy diner.

Chili Joe’s, just across the stree, plans to add a mini beer garden just to the north side of their building this summer. Just around the corner, the Real Doner has a couple of tables out front for guest to enjoy their Turkish food.

Between the Boulevard and the river, diners will find something classic and something new. Aqus has been an outdoor favorite for years, with plenty of seating facing a quiet intersection. North of that, Pearl took over Luma’s much-loved space, which includes a relaxing outdoor dining space, decorated with beautiful succulents.

Once you cross north of D Street, you will immediately find Walnut Grill, which only offers outdoor seating. Up 4th Street there’s 4th & Sea, which has plenty of outdoor seating. Across the Boulevard, La Dolce Vita, Sauced and Sweet Zone all offer outdoor seating. Additionally, Crocodile has a couple of outdoor tables, but is closing at the end of this month. Hopefully whoever takes over that space will keep that seating available.

Closer in to downtown, you’ll find tables at Sugo and a mix of tables and bar seating nextdoor at Gator’s. Across the street diners will find two excellent river-front patios at Red Brick and River Front Café. Right next door is Wild Goat Bistro and although they only have a few tables, their outdoor dining is one of our favorite spots because this particular sidewalk is four steps above the road, giving it a slightly better view.

Moving into the heart of downtown, McNear’s has offered outdoor dining as long as anyone can remember. Around the corner, Lunchette has a single communal table where we have enjoyed more than our fair share of great salads. Next door, Acre Coffee also has its fair share of outdoor seating. While in the area, do not overlook the lawn in front of the Petaluma Historic Library and Museum, which everyone is welcome to use. P-Town Pastry also has a couple of tables out front, where pooches love to clean up the crumbs left by other diners.

Swinging out Western Avenue, The Tea Room has a couple of tables out front. Another popular breakfast location, Hallie’s Diner always seems to have a line, even during winter months, so we always dress warm and then slide right into one of the two outdoor tables. Next door, Petaluma Market has some covered picnic tables to enjoy either the prepared food from inside, or food from the barbecue and burger stand in the parking lot, a mainstay for Petaluma High students.

Across from Hallie’s, the former Social Club had an outdoor patio, although Chicken Pharm did not seem to utilize that space. Hopefully, the next owners will.

On Kentucky Street, Mi Pueblo has a bench out front, although that is usually occupied with people waiting for a table. Down the block, Maguire’s Irish pub has a couple small tables out front. Topsy’s offers outdoor dining along the breezeway, but will shut the doors on April 1.

Back down through the breezeway, diners will find Helen Putnam Plaza, which is one of only two downtown plazas and probably offers the best people watching around. Thankfully, the three businesses that open onto the plaza — Speakeasy, Della Fattoria and Petaluma Pie Company — offer dedicated outdoor dining. There is also ample bench and lawn seating for anyone to bring their own lunch or take-out from one of the many other downtown restaurants and enjoy the plaza. And shortly, Wicked Slush – Petaluma will offer frozen treats just a few steps down the alley from Putnam Plaza.

Not to be missed, Water Street Bistro not only has some of Petaluma’s best French-inspired food, and the best soups around, but also has a great outdoor patio, right at downtown base of the Balshaw Bridge. Next door, Incavo wine bar has an outdoor patio, and at last check, offered to retrieve food orders from Central Market as they were not running a kitchen.

Along with Putnam Plaza, along the main downtown block of Petaluma Boulevard, LaLa’s Creamery and Thistle Meats both have a couple of outdoor tables. Seared has the only second-story patio I know of in Petaluma, which faces the river, and is reserved for special occasions.

Moving east of downtown, Traxx has a small fenced in patio along Lakeville. Down Washington a bit farther, El Roy’s has a couple tables out front, although that is more about seating the overflow than enjoying the view. Kitty-corner Whole Foods has tables set up out front for those that decide they want to shop and stay for lunch. What a Chicken also has a couple of picnic tables set up out front, but a word of advice, do not bother with the always-crowded parking lot. It is much easier to park around the corner on Vallejo Street.

The Target shopping center has grouped its restaurants together, with communal seating for all, although with table service, Red Boy Pizza has its own dedicated seating. The other food options include Chipotle, Five Guys and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Beer gardens by nature set up for outdoor dining and offer more than just a few tables set up on the sidewalk. Ours were designed with outdoor seating in mind and pay impressive tribute to their German predecessors. Petaluma’s beer gardens include Taps, Brewsters, the Block – Petaluma and Lagunitas’ Beer Sanctuary.

Taps offers deck seating, which includes tent-like flaps that can be lowered when the wind kicks up. There is also a healthy supply of heat lamps. A few picnic tables are sectioned off from the rest of the restaurant, which makes it possible to bring your dogs along without bothering other diners.

Brewsters is basically one huge, outdoor dining area with hearty picnic tables and a kid’s play area. Because it sits below the lever of Petaluma Boulevard, wind usually is not a problem at this location, but heat lamps, a fire pit and borrow blankets are available for chilly nights.

The Block provides an ever-changing beer selection and on-site pizza menu, along with rotating options for cuisine with its rotating food trucks. In addition to picnic tables, there is lounge seating available with fire pits and heat lamps.

Finally there is Lagunitas, which covers its outdoor seating with a huge tent during the winter months to keep out the elements. Unlike the other breweries in that area, Lagunitas has a dedicated kitchen so food is available whenever they are open. And like the other three beer gardens, dogs are welcome to join the party.

Over at Penngrove Market, you can buy a beer on tap and some bites to enjoy in the outdoor area up front. I have to make special mention of Twin Oaks in Penngrove, which is where I grew up (Penngrove that is, not Twin Oaks, no matter what anyone says). The outdoor patio is expansive and often offers live music in addition to great pub food and a wide beer selection.

Although more of a patio than a beer garden, Dempsey’s, which is Sonoma County’s oldest craft brewer, has offered outdoor seating along the river since the early 1990s, shortly after the installation of the Balshaw Bridge that connected downtown to River Plaza. Also in River Plaza, Everest Indian always seems to have tables and chairs set up outside although honestly I have never seen anyone use them, so check first if you are visiting them specifically to dine outside.

Heading out to the coast, be sure to visit Bodega Bay Oyster Company along Bodega Highway between Bloomfield and Valley Ford; Marshal General Store, with excellent bay-side seating; and Dillon Beach’s Coastal Kitchen, which is perched atop a seaside knoll and offers excellent views of the Pacific and the Point Reyes headlands. And when Heidrun Meadery has special events, their outdoor seating is hard to beat, sitting amid their bucolic flower strewn honey bee haven.

Although Petaluma lacks the concentration of outdoor dining options that one finds in warmer climates, we do have a growing number of perfectly nice al fresco options. Some are simply a table or two on the sidewalk out front, but more and more, local restaurants are creating dedicated outdoor dining spaces.

