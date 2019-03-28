The ultimate guide to outdoor eating in Petaluma

Outdoor dining in Petaluma is a relatively new phenomenon, with a few exceptions, such as McNear’s and Dempsey’s. With chilly nights throughout the year, it was not until heat lamps became affordable that restaurants started to rethink al fresco options. And with spring in the air, outdoor dining is back on everyone’s radar.

It is nothing fancy, but the picnic tables outside Charley’s Wine Country Deli offer a perfect place to try new sandwiches and beers, both on-tap and from the coolers. For being along the fairly busy Boulevard, Charley’s outdoor seating is surprisingly relaxing, a feeling bolsters by a satisfying meal.

The Petaluma Creamery is best known for ice cream and cheese, but it also offer sandwiches, pizzas and a variety of sides. All can be enjoyed on the patio, which faces Western Avenue, or the couple of tables that sit just around the corner.

While out west of downtown, check out the outdoor seating at Ray’s Deli. Although I rarely bother to ask, for fear of being denied, I believe that alcohol is allowed within the demarcated outdoor seating area. A bit farther towards the outskirts of town, Butcher Crown Roadhouse is located on Bodega Ave at Eastman Lane and has a nice back patio where diners can watch the big smokers do their thing.

Thai River’s outdoor patio is hidden from the street, but once inside, provides a bit of an oasis. We have actually only dined inside once, I believe, as we truly enjoy this tucked away little sanctuary.

And speaking of sanctuaries, Pub Republic has some of the best-kept secrets in Petaluma, including great food, an extensive beer selection (available in flights for better sampling), one of the town’s most afforable happy hours, and yes, an outdoor patio. Situated out back, the patio faces a well-maintained creek bed, and for those colder days, has heat lamps. Like Thai River, we rarely dine inside, especially when visiting Pub Republic for brunch.

As long as we are on the southeast side of town, in the same shopping center as Pub Republic, Lily Kai has a few tables out back, although the hedges block any sort of view. This is probably a good thing since the patio looks on to a parking lot driveway.

Up Lakeville you’ll find Bright Bear Bakery, which also offers great sandwich deals and coffee brewed by several different fancy methods. There is also outdoor seating out front. Farther up Lakeville, Subway sandwich shop provides a few tables out front.

While still on the east side, Cold Stone, Lucchesi’s Deli, Panda Express and Alfredo’s Italian are all in the Washington Square Shopping Center and all have outdoor seating.

In the Kmart shopping center (a.k.a. Plaza North), Simmer Vietnamese has a couple outdoor tables, while Starbucks, Little Caesars and Kawa Ramen have a bit of outdoor seating. Acre Coffee also has a patio enclosed with stylish wood fencing. Down McDowell in the Friedman’s center, Habit Burger has a small patio.

Out by the Santa Rosa Junior College, Flamez Grill and Chunky’s both have outdoor seating. Up the road from there, Ulia’s sandwich shop, which is just north of Corona Road, has a few tables out front. Up North McDowell, the Kohl’s shopping center (Redwood Gateway) has a whole line of restaurants offering a bit of outdoor seating, including Bianchini’s, Flowering Tea House, El Gallo and Beyond the Glory. Across the street, in the old Orchard shopping center, Caffé Giostra has quite a nice front patio set-up.