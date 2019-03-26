Fools for the River is Wednesday, April 3, and is a walking tour of downtown’s culinary scene, in support of the Petaluma Small Craft Center (PSCC), which works to improve access to the Petaluma River. This event is limited to 100 tickets, for $41 each, and entitles guests to four treats, somewhere between an appetizer and an entrée, from 10 participating restaurants. This year’s list includes TAPS, Brewsters, Sugo, Seared, Gator’s, Fourth & Sea, Red Brick, Riverfront Café, Dempsey’s and Water Street Bistro. Fools also works with local food purveyors, like Sonoma County Poultry, Clover Sonoma, Petaluma Poultry, and Caggiano Sausage who all donate in order to help cover some of the costs of the event. Visitpetalumasmallcraftcenter.org or contact Greg Sabourin at gjsabourin@aol.com or Maggie Hohle at maggietext@comcast.net for tickets. We have attended all five past years and always have a great time.
This is one of many events featured in this week’s Tip of my Tongue by Houston Porter; see his full column here.