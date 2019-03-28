Agreement to extend North Water Street advances

One of the largest housing projects in Petaluma’s pipeline cleared a key hurdle this week, allowing construction on 184 market-rate units to inch closer to fruition as the city faces a growing housing crisis.

After hours of scrutiny, the Petaluma Planning Commission voted 5-2 to support a complex land swap and zoning change with a local developer, Water Street Properties, that would allow neighboring A.G. Spanos Companies to construct an extension of Water Street North to Oak Street, one of the conditions of approval for its ambitious North River Apartments in the heart of Petaluma.

The multi-family housing project, which features two buildings, commercial space and a podium-style parking structure, was approved by the planning commission in January 2018. Representatives from Spanos did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Wednesday.

Now the deal moves forward to the city council. If they approve it, WSP, which owns crucial parcels in-between Spanos’ housing site and the existing end of Water Street, would dedicate some or all of six nearby properties to accommodate an extension that would connect the future apartments to East Washington Street.

“We’re here to help build Water Street,” said Chris Scerri, president of WSP subsidiary Advanced Building Solutions. “We don’t have to do any of this right now, but we want to build Water Street, we want Spanos to go (forward). We want everything to be built.”

Under the agreement, WSP would convey a 2,855 square-foot portion of its property and absorb the city’s current access road to the Copeland water pump station.

In exchange, the company would set aside a new route for the city that runs parallel to the river, and develop a portion of the land into a new park or community garden.

Even though the deal will provide the city with greater riverfront access, and would get park space eventually developed on WSP’s dime, multiple commissioners expressed doubts in how everything would play out.

Commissioner Bill Wolpert and Councilman Kevin McDonnell cast the dissenting votes Tuesday night, concerned with an agreement that resulted in a net loss of public land and included few development details from WSP since it’s 3 to 5 years from proposing a housing project of its own, according to Scerri.

“If we’re going to give up 2,130 feet of civic space, I would like more information on what that would be,” said Wolpert, who also voted against the North River proposal last year. “If it’s going to include a pedestrian path and access road, how much space is left for the public to actually hang out?”

Several officials noted that the Recreation, Music and Parks Commission would review any future park developments, as would the planning commission whenever WSP brings its housing project forward.

“It’s not perfect, but this is going to get us more access to housing potential,” said Commissioner Scott Alonso. “This has to happen. This is one of the few places downtown to build ... and we have to do more on housing. We’re in a crisis.”

Extending Water Street became a requirement for approval of the North River Apartments after the city’s fire marshal determined an access road for emergency vehicles was insufficient. That prompted one of several setbacks for a project that took three years to solve a myriad of complications due to its site.