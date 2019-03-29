Couple found dead inside Petaluma home in murder-suicide

Two people were found dead of gunshot wounds Thursday on Petaluma’s east side in what police confirmed as a murder-suicide, Petaluma Police Sgt. Paul Gilman said on Friday.

This is the third murder-suicide this month in Sonoma County. A fourth occurred in Mendocino County earlier this year.

The elderly pair, a man and woman, lived together in a home located on Echo Court in Petaluma, about two miles from Petaluma Municipal Airport, neighbors confirmed.

Police were dispatched to the area around 4 p.m. on Thursday after family members discovered the couple dead inside the home, Gilman said.

“There is no threat and no outstanding suspects,” he said.

Neighbor Raymond De Leon said he did not hear anything unusual on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. when he returned home from a doctor’s appointment.

De Leon said the couple was sweet and kind and that the whole situation was a complete shock.

“I was in the back room (of the house) and my dog started barking and I looked outside and saw five or six officers standing there,” said De Leon, 67. “It’s very sad.”

De Leon has lived in the area for over seven years and said nothing like this has ever happened in the community.

“I’ve never seen anything like this ever,” he said.

Authorities are not releasing the identities of the dead couple as their investigation continues.

Press Democrat staff writer Andrew Beale contributed to this report.