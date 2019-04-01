Huffman gains a gavel and stature as Democratic leader on environment

Jared Huffman, the North Coast’s representative in Congress, is emerging as a key leader as House Democrats, back in power after eight years, mount a wave of environmental legislation meant to spur action on climate change, block offshore oil drilling and bolster support for public lands and wildlife protections.

Huffman, now in his fourth term on the Hill and chairman of a House subcommittee on water, oceans and wildlife, signed on this week as a co-sponsor of a major bill challenging President Donald Trump’s intention to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement aimed at curbing global warming.

The 81 co-sponsors, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, attest to the prominence of the Climate Action Now Act, which requires the United States to remain in the landmark pact signed by nearly 200 nations in 2015. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, also was a co-sponsor.

“There really is no other issue that has greater longterm importance than climate change,” Huffman, a San Rafael resident with an 18-year record as an environmental lawyer and lawmaker, said Thursday in an interview.

Also this week, he was one of 30 original co-sponsors — including outspoken first-year Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — of a bill that would permanently ban oil and gas leasing off the Pacific and Atlantic coasts.

For Huffman, who has fought oil drilling off the California coast since 2013, the bicoastal bill — with one Republican co-sponsor so far — marks the first unified stand against oil drilling in his tenure and challenges a Trump plan that initially proposed to sell off more than 90 percent of the nation’s coastal waters to the fossil fuel industry, including six lease areas in California.

“Americans from coast to coast have made it very clear that they do not want to see more oil rigs in their oceans,” he said.

Huffman this week attended the first meeting of the House’s new Select Committee on the Climate Crisis established by Pelosi last month.

The 15-member committee — with nine Democrats and six Republicans — is charged with preparing a report due next March that Huffman said would provide a “detailed policy road map for achieving our climate goals.”

Climate change, a topic that elicits scorn and disbelief from Trump and many Republicans, truly is an existential crisis, Huffman said. This week began with more disturbing news on that front: Worldwide energy-related emissions amounted to a record 33 billion tons of carbon dioxide last year, a rise attributed to an expanding global economy.

The U.S., China and India together accounted for nearly 70 percent of the surge in energy demand, according to the International Energy Agency’s report.

Total human-caused emissions would need to fall about 45 percent below 2010 levels by 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the goal of the Paris agreement, according to a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

That step would “require rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society,” the IPCC said in October.

Asked if the world could still meet the global warming goal, Huffman said, “The window of opportunity is closing. Clearly, the Trump administration and the oil industry want to slam it shut.”

Staying in the Paris accord is critical, Huffman said, calling it the “starting point” in addressing “the greatest moral, economic and environmental imperative of our time.”