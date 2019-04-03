Senior project becomes community project

A Casa Grande High School senior project evolved into a community project to aid children in fire-devastated Paradise.

The project, initiated by Casa Grande senior Jadon Bosarge, was to collect children’s books for distribution to Paradise children, many of whom had lost everything in the fire.

The project quickly blossomed into a community mission, with donations coming from the Friends of the Petaluma Public Library, many schools in the Petaluma School District, Old Adobe Union School Disrict, the Waugh School District, private schools, churches and countless individuals.

Books were collected at space donated at Grant School.

When a caravan of SUVs, led by a fully loaded cargo van headed to Paradise, it was hauling more than 100 boxes and bags of children’s books.

Bosarge worked in conjunction with the Appel family, who lost their home in Paradise and temporarily relocated to Petaluma, where they lived with extended family.