Senior project becomes community project

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 3, 2019, 8:09AM
Updated 54 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Casa Grande High School senior project evolved into a community project to aid children in fire-devastated Paradise.

The project, initiated by Casa Grande senior Jadon Bosarge, was to collect children’s books for distribution to Paradise children, many of whom had lost everything in the fire.

The project quickly blossomed into a community mission, with donations coming from the Friends of the Petaluma Public Library, many schools in the Petaluma School District, Old Adobe Union School Disrict, the Waugh School District, private schools, churches and countless individuals.

Books were collected at space donated at Grant School.

When a caravan of SUVs, led by a fully loaded cargo van headed to Paradise, it was hauling more than 100 boxes and bags of children’s books.

Bosarge worked in conjunction with the Appel family, who lost their home in Paradise and temporarily relocated to Petaluma, where they lived with extended family.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine