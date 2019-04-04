New Petaluma bagel shop, foodie events, restaurant closures and more

I had the pleasure of making the acquaintance of The Bagel Mill’s chef and owner, Glenda Dougherty. The Bagel Mill is currently under construction in the space on Western Avenue right around the corner from Petaluma Market. Glenda lives in Petlauma and co-founded Red Dog Baking Co., which started selling at farmers markets back in 2017, as well as selling bagels at the Shed and making desserts for the Shuckery. She mills her own flour and plans to make authentic New York City-style bagels, which means they are boiled and then baked, which is what makes NYC bagels so chewy and delicious. Construction has been a little slower than planned, but Glenda hopes to be serving Petaluma fresh bagels, among other things, in about eight weeks. I was encouraged to hear that Glenda is being mentored through the process of opening her place by none other than Jaz from the Shuckery and Andrea from Stockhome. Glenda could not be in better hands as both those restaurateurs seem to know what they are doing and what Petalumans want. Stay tuned for more as I have been invited to visit them during construction. In the meantime, you can follow them on their Facebook page.

Sol Food does not appear to be making the jump to Petaluma, at least not at present. Although their name was listed on a permit filed with the city to split up the old Chicken Pharm property, they seem to have passed on the deal.

Foodie events

Tonight is Brewsters’ fifth Makers Series Dinner, featuring Sonoma Springs Brewing Co. Seating is quite limited but there still may be a few seats available, so call now. We attended last month’s dinner and it was worth every penny of the $65 admission price. The menu includes a “welcome beer” while meeting the other attendees, before guests will enjoy a little gem salad paired with a Kolsch, followed by Nashville hot chicken legs with Wagging the Dog IPA, then pork tenderloin with Captain Save A’mo Imperial IPA, and finishing out with warmed Nicasio Square dessert with a barrel-aged Imperial Stout. brewstersbeergarden.com

Rosen’s 256 North will host Brett Rollag’s sprint car racing kick-off party on Saturday, April 6, with live music, happy hour prices on food and cocktails from 2-5 p.m., raffle prizes and a photo op with Brett’s #27 car before it gets all muddied up during the upcoming dirt track season at the Petaluma Speedway, which was supposed to start last weekend, but was rained out. If the weather permits, racing will start back up this Saturday. If you have never been to the track, I highly recommend at least one visit. The races are a classic part of Petaluma and may not be around forever. And trust me, watching the races in person is much better than just listening from a distance to the cars racing around each Saturday night. petaluma-speedway.com

The Petaluma Woman’s Club’s Sips and Bites event is this Sunday, April 7, at their clubhouse on B Street. Tickets are still available, with two different two hour serving times. One is from 2 to 4 p.m. while the other is from 4 to 6 p.m. There are too many participates to mention, but some highlights will be Chili Joe’s, Petaluma Pie, Quinua, Sonoma Coast Spirits and Stockhome. Tickets are $25 and available at pwc-sips-and-bites.eventbrite.com or by calling 799-0315. Proceeds go to support Mentor Me, as well as renovation for the PWC’s 106 year-old historic clubhouse. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.