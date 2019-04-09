Petaluma restaurant plays Tooth Fairy for little girl

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 9, 2019, 1:35PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Abigail was dining with her parents at Rosen’s 256 North when the Tooth Fairy made a special visit just for her.

The little Petaluman had been intrigued for days by one of her front teeth, which had recently become a bit wiggly — her first loose tooth. But the excitement of dining made her forget her mouth. Then something happened. She later told her mom that she immediately thought, “What is this in my mouth? Is it a rock? Oh, it’s my tooth!”

Abigail’s first baby tooth had fallen out while she was waiting for the chicken potpie to arrive. She enthusiastically informed the server that she has just lost her first tooth.

After dinner, owner/chef Jan Rosen stopped by Abigail’s table with a special delivery. The Tooth Fairy had stopped by with a package for someone who had just lost their first tooth, and looking around and seeing no other children, Jan asked if it was Abigail.

“That’s me!” Abigail exclaimed, showing off the gap in her front teeth.

Abigail opened the package to find not only $5, but also a cookie.

The Argus-Courier is seeking more “sweet moments” at local restaurants, farms or food purveyors. To shout out a good deed, email food@arguscourier.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine