Petaluma restaurant plays Tooth Fairy for little girl

Abigail was dining with her parents at Rosen’s 256 North when the Tooth Fairy made a special visit just for her.

The little Petaluman had been intrigued for days by one of her front teeth, which had recently become a bit wiggly — her first loose tooth. But the excitement of dining made her forget her mouth. Then something happened. She later told her mom that she immediately thought, “What is this in my mouth? Is it a rock? Oh, it’s my tooth!”

Abigail’s first baby tooth had fallen out while she was waiting for the chicken potpie to arrive. She enthusiastically informed the server that she has just lost her first tooth.

After dinner, owner/chef Jan Rosen stopped by Abigail’s table with a special delivery. The Tooth Fairy had stopped by with a package for someone who had just lost their first tooth, and looking around and seeing no other children, Jan asked if it was Abigail.

“That’s me!” Abigail exclaimed, showing off the gap in her front teeth.

Abigail opened the package to find not only $5, but also a cookie.

