Middle class priced out of Petaluma housing market

When it comes to purchasing a home, Armando Valencia leans on humor to help him make light of a gloomy reality.

The 36-year-old banker jokes that he needs “a wife with a job, or a dog with an inheritance or a goat with a dowry” to be able to afford a house in the community he grew up in.

During the housing bubble almost 10 years ago, Valencia was an active part of the market, and placed a dozen different offers, he said. Every single one was rejected, though, and in his final attempt he was outbid by a cash offer for $30,000 less.

“I just thought, ‘Maybe the next one,’” recalled Valencia, a Petaluma resident. “As time went on and prices started to creep up, I thought I would get priced out and eventually I did. Now I’m out of the market.”

Despite having a bachelor’s degree and working his way through college to graduate debt-free, Valencia is part of a growing demographic of Sonoma County residents that can’t afford a home where they live and work.

Thanks to the region’s housing crisis, a living economics example of supply, demand, and their impact on cost, the generation that has come-of-age has been priced out of the American Dream.

New figures show that cities like Petaluma are well behind their housing targets for residents who are even lower than Valencia on the income ladder, indicating just how much the local economy will need to transform in order to aid the people that help prop it up.

According to a 2018 progress report to the California Department of Housing and Community Development, Petaluma had met only 5 percent of its regional requirement for very-low income housing, and 17 percent for low income.

Under the state’s housing targets for 2015-2023, the threshold for recognizing if a city was on track last year was 37.5 percent. In 2019, it will increase to 50 percent, widening those gaps even further.

“Yes, we’re building housing, but we’re not building affordable housing,” said Petaluma Housing Administrator Sue Castellucci. “That could be a problem, and it is for our low-income community.”

The HCD breaks down its categories using the area median income, which, in Sonoma County, is $84,100 for a household of four. Families earning 80 percent of the AMI or less fall under the low or very-low income category, according to the HCD.

Conversely, Petaluma reached its target for moderate housing, which covers households with 81 to 120 percent of the AMI, achieving 45 percent of its target, the report said.

For above moderate, 120 percent of the AMI and above, Petaluma has more than doubled its obligation for households earning $100,920 or higher. With a target of 322 permits, the city had issued 668, accounting for 207 percent of the jurisdiction’s needs.

“For me this is one more piece of an environmental crisis,” said Councilman Kevin McDonnell. “If you displace the lowest-wage workers and they (have to) drive, they don’t always drive fuel efficient cars. They drive older, worn out cars that add the worst pollution load and drive the greatest distance. We’re defeating other policies we’re operating on if we fail this policy.”

The HCD requires cities submit an annual progress report to track how they’re meeting their regional contributions to the housing economy.

With each passing cycle, the reports have become more rigorous. If the housing crisis worsens, cities could be subjected to greater federal oversight if the state adopts legislation that penalizes municipalities that aren’t reaching their targets.

Under the current cycle, Petaluma’s housing contribution is 745 units, and has permitted 750, but 89 percent fall in the above moderate category.

Once PEP Housing’s River City project for Petaluma Boulevard gets permitted, the city’s very low targets are expected to jump to over 30 percent.

With housing efforts aimed at increasing supply, that doesn’t offer much to Valencia, or aging Petaluma renters with aspirations of living in a house they own in a community close to their job.

Valencia said he’s thought about leaving, but doesn’t have external factors like a partner or family forcing him to make that thought a reality – at least not yet.

He acknowledged that he’s better off than others, which means he can still crack a joke about his situation.

“I just think I’m not going to be able to afford a house here,” he said. “I need to fall in love with a girl from Tennessee or Missouri or Arkansas so I can move there.”

