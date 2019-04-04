Petaluma Police investigate murder-suicide

Petaluma police are investigating the March 28 shooting death of two east side residents as a murder-suicide.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Coroner confirmed the two dead are Patricia Stewart, 75, and her husband Richard Stewart, 76. The couple were longtime residents of the Echo Court home where police responded last Thursday.

Patricia Stewart had called Petaluma police on Oct. 1 to report her husband’s threats to harm her and himself, and that he was seen loading a firearm, according to a police press release. At the time, officers took Richard Stewart in for a mental health evaluation, and two handguns were seized from their home. Those handguns remain in police custody, police said.

The handgun that police said was involved in Thursday’s murder-suicide was not registered to either of the couple, police said.

Police responded around 4 p.m. to the residence in the 800 block of Echo Court after receiving a call from a family member who found the bodies inside the house. Both of the subjects appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds, and both were confirmed dead, police said.

At that time there did not appear to be any outstanding subjects and there was no threat to the surrounding neighborhood. Officers secured the house and established a crime scene.

Detectives located a handgun at the scene and determined that Richard Stewart had shot his wife and then shot himself, police said. Police found no evidence to suggest that it was a preplanned incident or that the subjects had entered any sort of suicide pact.

Jessica Leach, a granddaughter of the Stewarts who lived with them from 2012 to 2015 while attending Santa Rosa Junior College, said Monday her grandfather Richard recently was diagnosed with dementia.

However, she said her family saw no reason for concern because his condition seemed manageable.

“It was very simple stuff, just like more forgetting to take the trash out or forgetting where he put the TV remote,” Leach said. “But he always knew who everyone was and what he was doing.”

She called her grandparents her best friends and said she was extremely close to them.

“They were always there taking care of not just me, but my whole family, and we went to them for everything and anything,” Leach said.

She and other family members declined to discuss last week’s murder-suicide or what transpired in October that led Patricia Stewart to report her husband’s erratic behavior to Petaluma police.

Deanna Rice, a neighbor and friend of the Stewarts for 30 years, recalled the October 2018 night when she saw police officers arrive at the couple’s home.

The following day Rice saw Patricia Stewart sitting in her driveway soaking up the sun and went over to talk with her.

“Patricia told me that she called the cops to apparently have him (Richard) arrested and that he flipped out,” Rice said. “But she did not say anything more.”

Rice said she will remember the Stewarts as kind, family-oriented people, and that they will be missed.

“They were really nice people, kept to themselves, but I also know he was just not all there in his head before this happened,” she said.

Police encouraged people with loved ones in distress to reach out to Petaluma People Services Center (petalumapeople.org, 765-8488) or Sonoma County Behavior Health (sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Behavioral-Health, 565-4850).

(Press Democrat staff writer Alexandria Bordas contributed to this report.)