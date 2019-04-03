Shooter in Petaluma murder-suicide had previously threatened to kill himself

The shooter in last week’s murder-suicide in Petaluma had previously threatened to kill himself, prompting a police response to the home in October, according to Petaluma Police Lt. Brian Miller.

“Basically he was making suicidal statements at that time and was observed loading a firearm, which prompted the call to us,” Miller said.

The man, Richard Stewart, 76, shot his wife, Patricia Stewart, 75, and then shot himself last week at their Echo Court home, police have said.

Police responded to the Stewarts’ house about 4 p.m. Thursday after relatives reported they had found the couple dead in their home, each with multiple gunshot wounds. Detective Sgt. Paul Gilman of the Petaluma police declined to say how many times each person had been shot, “just to spare the family some of the details.”

When officers responded to the home in October, they placed Richard Stewart on a mental health hold and confiscated two handguns, which are still in police custody, Miller said. One of those guns was registered to Richard Stewart and the other was registered to his wife, he said.

The gun used Thursday was not registered to either of the Stewarts and was obtained “unbeknownst to law enforcement,” according to the department’s news release. Gilman said police do not know how long the couple had been in possession of the gun.

Police had responded to the residence one time before the October call, Gilman said, when the couple were the victims of a property crime. Police had no information to suggest there had been domestic violence at the home, he said.

“In the October incident, there was no reported acts of violence between Richard and Patricia, and there was nothing that made us believe that Patricia was fearful of Richard,” he said.

After Richard Stewart was released from the mental health hold, police did not follow up with the couple until they responded to the murder-suicide, Gilman said. They did not report the case to Adult Protective Services, he said, or alert any other family members to the incident.

According to Jessica Leach, a granddaughter of the couple, Richard had been diagnosed with dementia. Gilman said police were not aware of that in October.

“Sadly, when people get advanced in age, and they have, you know, debilitating diseases like dementia or Alzheimer’s or something, they act in a manner that can be completely contradictory to their long life,” he said.