Man with gun reported in Petaluma neighborhood

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 3, 2019, 8:33AM

Petaluma police are seeking help in finding a man with a gun seen Tuesday in an eastside neighborhood.

Police were called about 5:50 p.m. to Lakeville Circle for a shirtless man holding a semi‑automatic pistol as he walked, police said in a news release.

Officers set up around the area of Lakeville Circle and Frates Road, in southeast Petaluma, and searched but didn’t find the man. The effort was canceled about 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses told officers he was Latino, bald, about 35 years with a husky build, wearing khaki brown overalls, a black puffy‑style vest but no shirt.

Earlier in the day other residents had reported the same man in the area acting suspiciously, police said.

