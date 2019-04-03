Petaluma woman hit and killed by vehicle was a mother of 3 battling mental health issues

Ishi Ayita Barron Smith’s mother had tried to get her help.

For nine years, Smith had been homeless. She was struggling with drug addiction and mental health problems. Her mother thinks she was autistic, but she never got that diagnosis as a child growing up in Petaluma, when it could have made a difference in getting her the help she needed.

“She was in the hospital. She was in jail. She was on the streets for the last nine years,” said Kathi Gulley, Smith’s mother. “She was so disheveled and acting out. They didn’t have anywhere else to take her, because we don’t have a mental health system.”

Smith, 44, was struck and killed at about 9:15 Thursday night by Damien Mons, 37, of Napa. Mons was driving his 2004 Dodge Durango southbound on Petaluma Hill Road near Sonoma State University when he struck Smith, who police say was running in and out of traffic at the time.

Mons was driving the speed limit, and police do not consider him at fault for hitting Smith.

Gulley said her daughter was an intelligent, artistic child who played sports and spent six years on a swim team in Petaluma. She spent hours drawing in her notebook and she loved to dance, enough so that she performed a carefully choreographed solo dance routine in a junior high talent show.

“She was funny. I loved her. She was kind,” Gulley said. “She was beautiful, and she was loved, and she had a family.”

When Smith was about 15, her life took a downward spiral, Gulley said. She began using drugs and was kicked out of Casa Grande High School in Petaluma, then attended San Antonio High School in the city. She got married and got clean and had three kids, Liam, Savannah and Stormy.

But her mental health issues, compounded by her struggles with drugs, made it impossible for her to keep up with family life. Her children went to live with Gulley, and Smith lived on the street.

Smith’s brother, Elijah Smith, said she was caring and kind growing up.

“When all the gears were aligned, she was a great sister,” he said. “She had a family that loved her and cared for her, but our hands were kind of tied on what we were able to do. ... You can’t go out and kidnap them and bring them home and tie them up.”

Because of her daughter’s experience alternating between short stays in rehabilitation and jail on minor charges, Gulley is a proponent of Casey’s Law, which would allow parents and loved ones of people struggling with drug addiction to obtain a court order sending them to involuntary inpatient treatment.

“The jails are our mental health system now. They don’t have anywhere to put these people,” Gulley said. “We were powerless against this. It was way bigger than we were. As much help as we got, it took us to our knees.”

Gulley thinks the community should look to countries like Portugal, which passed a radical reform of its drug laws in 2001, refocusing law enforcement resources into mental health and drug treatment programs.

And she thinks rehab facilities should be a public service, not a for-profit business.

“A lot of people make comments about people that are homeless. It can happen to anybody. This can happen to anybody,” she said. “We need to change something so that we deal with this in a better way.”