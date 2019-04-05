Petaluma veteran shares plans to end life under California assisted-suicide law

Taking it easy on the couch, about the most this 87-year-old, long-retired retailer and former political rabble-rouser can now do, Oz Grimes was feeling grateful for his life — and at peace with his resolve to end it a few days hence.

Grimes intends on Monday to stir into a glass and drink a lethal prescription of four drugs made available to him by a legally challenged and emotionally debated, young California law.

“I’m tired. I’m very tired,” the 50-year resident of Petaluma said as he reposed with his rescued little dog, Sophia, and his two daughters just feet away. His gentle blue eyes framed sharply by his snowy hair and beard, the widower of progressive writer-activist Beth Grimes told of being drained by worsening heart disease and the impacts of recent falls.

“I’m relegated to a walker for the rest of my life,” he said, adding that he also has come to require round-the-clock assistance.

“I can’t live like that,” he said. “I’ve always done for others.”

He was able to legally obtain the prescriptions because nearly three years ago California became the fifth state — now there are six and the District of Columbia — to allow by statute doctor-assisted suicide for people who are terminally ill, of sound mind and capable of self-administering their final prescription.

Great confusion surrounds the California law, and generally news headlines make it difficult to keep track of which states allow aid in dying, which don’t and which are in the fraught process of deciding.

Last May, California’s law was suspended when a Riverside County judge declared it unconstitutional because of how the Legislature adopted it: during a special session in 2015 dedicated to health care issues.

With that ruling, doctors could no longer write prescriptions for terminally ill patients seeking to fulfill the process for legally ending their lives, and pharmacists could not fill such prescriptions.

About a month later, in June, a state appeals court reinstated the End of Life Option Act. The court ruled that the law can remain in effect while the dispute makes its way through the legal system. The issue could wind up before the state Supreme Court.

Among the arguments of opponents of the California act, beyond that it was passed illegally, are that it imperils the elderly and infirmed and other vulnerable people and it stokes a culture of suicide at a time of great advancement in both treatment of serious illness and in hospice care.

Proponents contend that adults who are dying and suffering have a right to a peaceful, humane, self- directed death and that the End of Life Option Act guards against patients moving to cut short their misery in haste, under pressure or in the absence of objective counsel.

What’s commonly called physician-assisted suicide was off Oz Grimes’ personal radar when, earlier this year, the veteran peace-and-justice activist and retired manager of Sausalito’s former Interbay Lumber Co. concluded that he was done.

His congestive heart failure and cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle, and other ailments and limitations had eroded his quality of life. So he stopped eating.

“I got to the eighth day and I was totally miserable,” Grimes said. “I thought, ‘I’ve got to find a better way.’ ”

Aware of his anguish, a hospice worker who helps with his care asked if he knew about California’s aid-with-dying law. Grimes researched it, and about a month ago applied to the state Department of Public Health to begin the process of approval to receive the prescriptions that would end his life on a day and under circumstances of his choosing.