20 underrated restaurants in Sonoma County

Filled with world-class restaurants, Sonoma County is renowned for its expansive wine and food scene, with some of its eateries revered all over the state. While some places are consistently packed and have lines going out the door, there’s other equally stellar restaurants in the county that receive less attention than they deserve.

We’ve asked readers what their favorite underrated restaurants are in Sonoma County. Check out the gallery to find some lesser known local faves.

Ginochio’s Kitchen, Bodega Bay

Coming in with the most votes from our readers, Ginochio’s Kitchen in Bodega Bay is a family-owned and run Italian restaurant well-known for its barbecue, smoked meats and homemade Italian fare. With glorious views of the bay, this coastal eatery offers much more than the typical seafood one expects to find at seaside restaurants – namely the authentic Texas-style barbecue. Readers have raved about the meaty nachos, fish tacos, homemade raviolis, caramel bacon monkey bread, and of course, the tender, 14-hour smoked beef brisket. “As someone who grew up in Texas, I find it pretty hard to find acceptable BBQ in California. To find it in Bodega Bay is even more surprising, but Ginochio’s Kitchen makes consistently good meats,” said Brian Leubitz. “Their brisket is moist and well-seasoned, and works really well in a sandwich. Definitely try the caramel monkey bread.” For more information, contact the restaurant at 707-377-4359. Located at 1410 Bay Flat Road in Bodega Bay.

Two Dog Night Creamery, Sebastopol location closed for flood repairs, recently opened in Windsor

While its Sebastopol location at The Barlow is currently closed for flood repairs, regular patrons of this delightful ice cream spot will be happy to hear about its new Windsor location at Bell Village. The creamery’s homemade ice cream is made from fresh, local dairy and frozen using liquid nitrogen for an incredibly creamy and dense texture. They regularly switch up their flavors, but some of their tasty seasonal ice creams include the salted malt, amaretto pistachio, coffee heath and banana foster crunch. As one reader noted, this ice cream parlor offers “a unique dessert with an experience.” For more information, contact the creamery at 707-823-9376. Located at 9240 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 100, in Windsor, or at 6760 McKinley St., Suite 110, in Sebastopol (temporarily closed for repairs).

KC’s American Kitchen, Windsor

A ‘50s-style diner with sleek and modern touches, this restaurant, formerly known as KC’s Downtown Grill, serves up American comfort food with friendly service that has become a local Windsor favorite. This establishment has a number of fun ‘50s-themed dishes, such as the Betty Boop veggie omelette, Popeye’s Spinach salad (don’t forget the Olive Oyl!) and the Audrey Hepburn Melt. They also serve a variety of classic milkshakes, which can be enjoyed year-round on their heated Patio, equipped with flat screen TVs and dazzling lights. “The Patio overlooks the Windsor Town Green through beautiful vintage oaks,” said Laurie Scott Shimizu. For more information, contact the restaurant at 707-838-7800. Located at 9501 Duvander Lane in Windsor.

Twofish Baking, Stewarts Point

Primarily known for its decadent sticky buns and other pastries, Twofish Baking is deserving of much more attention for its other food fare, as one reader noted. From breakfast burritos to stacked BLTs on house-made challah bread to crispy calzones stuffed with fresh ingredients, Twofish has a great supply of breakfast and lunch goods. The quaint eatery, situated in historic Stewart’s Point Store just south of Sea Ranch, even offers homemade soft serve ice cream, an ideal treat to enjoy at the bakery’s picnic tables overlooking the ocean. “But the biggest miss in terms of recognition is their pizza night,” said Maureen Simons. “It’s only once a week, on Friday, and the pizza is simply phenomenal.” For more information, contact the bakery at 707-785-2011. Located at 32000 Highway 1 in Stewarts Point.