20 underrated restaurants in Sonoma County

MACI MARTELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 8, 2019, 8:51AM

Filled with world-class restaurants, Sonoma County is renowned for its expansive wine and food scene, with some of its eateries revered all over the state. While some places are consistently packed and have lines going out the door, there’s other equally stellar restaurants in the county that receive less attention than they deserve.

We’ve asked readers what their favorite underrated restaurants are in Sonoma County. Check out the gallery to find some lesser known local faves.

Ginochio’s Kitchen, Bodega Bay

Coming in with the most votes from our readers, Ginochio’s Kitchen in Bodega Bay is a family-owned and run Italian restaurant well-known for its barbecue, smoked meats and homemade Italian fare. With glorious views of the bay, this coastal eatery offers much more than the typical seafood one expects to find at seaside restaurants – namely the authentic Texas-style barbecue. Readers have raved about the meaty nachos, fish tacos, homemade raviolis, caramel bacon monkey bread, and of course, the tender, 14-hour smoked beef brisket. “As someone who grew up in Texas, I find it pretty hard to find acceptable BBQ in California. To find it in Bodega Bay is even more surprising, but Ginochio’s Kitchen makes consistently good meats,” said Brian Leubitz. “Their brisket is moist and well-seasoned, and works really well in a sandwich. Definitely try the caramel monkey bread.” For more information, contact the restaurant at 707-377-4359. Located at 1410 Bay Flat Road in Bodega Bay.

Two Dog Night Creamery, Sebastopol location closed for flood repairs, recently opened in Windsor

While its Sebastopol location at The Barlow is currently closed for flood repairs, regular patrons of this delightful ice cream spot will be happy to hear about its new Windsor location at Bell Village. The creamery’s homemade ice cream is made from fresh, local dairy and frozen using liquid nitrogen for an incredibly creamy and dense texture. They regularly switch up their flavors, but some of their tasty seasonal ice creams include the salted malt, amaretto pistachio, coffee heath and banana foster crunch. As one reader noted, this ice cream parlor offers “a unique dessert with an experience.” For more information, contact the creamery at 707-823-9376. Located at 9240 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 100, in Windsor, or at 6760 McKinley St., Suite 110, in Sebastopol (temporarily closed for repairs).

KC’s American Kitchen, Windsor

A ‘50s-style diner with sleek and modern touches, this restaurant, formerly known as KC’s Downtown Grill, serves up American comfort food with friendly service that has become a local Windsor favorite. This establishment has a number of fun ‘50s-themed dishes, such as the Betty Boop veggie omelette, Popeye’s Spinach salad (don’t forget the Olive Oyl!) and the Audrey Hepburn Melt. They also serve a variety of classic milkshakes, which can be enjoyed year-round on their heated Patio, equipped with flat screen TVs and dazzling lights. “The Patio overlooks the Windsor Town Green through beautiful vintage oaks,” said Laurie Scott Shimizu. For more information, contact the restaurant at 707-838-7800. Located at 9501 Duvander Lane in Windsor.

Twofish Baking, Stewarts Point

Primarily known for its decadent sticky buns and other pastries, Twofish Baking is deserving of much more attention for its other food fare, as one reader noted. From breakfast burritos to stacked BLTs on house-made challah bread to crispy calzones stuffed with fresh ingredients, Twofish has a great supply of breakfast and lunch goods. The quaint eatery, situated in historic Stewart’s Point Store just south of Sea Ranch, even offers homemade soft serve ice cream, an ideal treat to enjoy at the bakery’s picnic tables overlooking the ocean. “But the biggest miss in terms of recognition is their pizza night,” said Maureen Simons. “It’s only once a week, on Friday, and the pizza is simply phenomenal.” For more information, contact the bakery at 707-785-2011. Located at 32000 Highway 1 in Stewarts Point.

Hamburger Ranch & BBQ, Cloverdale

A staple for local ranchers and travelers off Highways 101 and 128, this Cloverdale barbecue roadstop was rated by one reader as “without a doubt” his favorite underrated restaurant. Local faves include the slow-cooked baby back ribs, pulled pork, chicken and brisket. During the summer, this Americana eatery serves weekend barbecue on its garden patio, supplying everything from oysters to large steaks to micro brews and local wines. For more information, contact the restaurant at 707-894-5616. Located at 31195 N. Redwood Highway in Cloverdale.

Toad in the Hole, Santa Rosa

This small British pub offers traditional UK fare in a humble environment frequented by dedicated locals. One reader noted his love for the fish and chips, a love shared by most Yelp reviewers, who also praise the British classic pasty made with Costeaux Bakery pastry crust and stuffed with fresh, local ingredients. Other UK originals include the bangers and mash (English sausage and creamy mashed potatoes), shepherd’s pie and sticky toffee pudding. For more information, contact the pub at 707-544-8623. Located at 116 5th St. in Santa Rosa.

Mai Vietnamese Cuisine, Cotati

Tucked away in Cotati’s Apple Valley Plaza, this authentic Vietnamese restaurant has become renowned for its pho by local foodies. The refined ambiance, with its cheery yellow walls and collection of Asian stringed instruments, is an added pleasure to the wide range of mouthwatering cuisine that fills the space with a delightful aroma. One reader noted her favorite thing to order is the beef pho to satisfy her pho fix after the gym. “Every time I go there I end up craving to go back all week,” she said. “It’s the best I’ve ever had!” Other star dishes include the crispy Vietnamese crepe, pork and vegetable stir fry, and fresh spring rolls. For more information, contact the restaurant at 707-665-9628. Located at 8492 Gravenstein Highway in Cotati.

Diavola Pizzeria, Geyserville

In an early 1900s brick building lies a local favorite pizza spot offering traditional Italian dishes and Neapolitan-style pizza. “Best plan of action is to put your name in for a table at Diavola’s then head over to [Geyserville Gun Club] for a cocktail and appetizer. Gun Club has one of the best cocktail menus I have seen anywhere,” said Johnathan Rowlands. “Once your table is ready they will bring any unfinished cocktails or apps to your table in the main restaurant.” Rowlands said his favorite dishes are the ribeye steak and the Sonja pizza, made with tomato, mascarpone, prosciutto and arugula. For more information, contact the pizzeria at 707-814-0111. Located at 21021 Geyserville Ave. in Geyserville.

Twist Eatery, Forestville

This charming hole-in-the-wall establishment, surrounded by potted plants and shady trees with a lovely outdoor patio, is a perfect lunch spot for those seeking a Russian River getaway. “Always wonderful,” said Linda Robertson. “Very nice staff. Just an exceptional local place.” Some of her favorites include “The Bomb” sandwich with Cajun meatloaf and sharp English cheddar and the “outstanding” BLT in late summer when the heirloom tomatoes are in season. For more information, contact the restaurant at 707-820-8443. Located at 6536 Front Street in Forestville.

Walter Hansel Bistro, Santa Rosa

A quaint, upscale bistro located in a small red farmhouse across from a vineyard, Walter Hansel’s is fun French dining at its finest. Some of their popular dishes include the lobster bisque, the fresh herb-coated California rack of lamb and the grains of paradise Liberty Farm duck breast. “We are always trying something new and never disappointed,” said Larry Willis, who’s been going to this bistro for about five years with his wife Pam. For more information, contact the restaurant at 707-546-6462. Located at 3535 Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa.

Maya, Sonoma

Located near historic Sonoma Plaza, this Latin American restaurant serves up vibrant and flavorful Yucatan cuisine of the Mayan region. “The chicken is always supreme as they have the best marinated chicken I have ever tasted,” said Edward McColgan, who has been going to Maya for the last 10 years. “The prawn enchiladas have always been outstanding.” For more information, contact the restaurant at 707-935-3500. Located at 101 E. Napa St. in Sonoma.

Creekside Café, Sonoma

This corner café, with its humble interior and retro front counter and barstools, is a great family-friendly breakfast and brunch spot that many Sonoma locals enjoy, though it’s hardly mentioned in the press, according to local Robert Burney. “We consider their burgers to be in the top rank in the county, which has a number of really good choices,” he said. Burney also noted that the restaurant dishes out his preferred chicken-fried steak in the area, and his wife loves the various styles of eggs benedict. For more information, contact the café at 707-996-8062. Located at 239 Boyes Blvd. in Sonoma.

La Pizza, Healdsburg

This small, family-run pizza shop is one of the few pizza delivery places in Healdsburg and serves up gourmet pizzas and oven-baked sandwiches. Noted by one reader as “unpretentious and delicious,” La Pizza has specialty pizzas made with hand-tossed dough, including local favorites such as the chicken pesto, four cheese and barbecue chicken pizzas. For more information, contact the pizzeria at 707-433-3500. Located at 133 Healdsburg Ave. in Healdsburg.

OTORO, Healdsburg

Unassuming and locally loved, this Japanese sushi bar serves up fresh seafood and boasts a vast selection of special rolls. Some fan favorites include the beautifully displayed rainbow roll containing an assortment of fresh fish, the spider roll with succulent crab, and the heavy metal roll with yellow tail fish and topped with spicy tuna, unagi, avocado and macadamia nut. “It’s the kind of sushi place you want to sit at the counter and watch them work,” noted one reader. “Healdsburg doesn’t have a whole lot of non-Italian options, so Otoro is a hidden gem.” For more information, contact the restaurant at 707-756-3932. Located at 1280 Healdsburg Ave., Suite 101, in Healdsburg.

Fandee’s Restaurant, Sebastopol

A traditional American diner with modern décor, this restaurant serves great comfort food that locals and passersby alike can’t get enough of. Yelp reviewers rave about the vegan potato salad, the house burger and the chicken schnitzel sandwich. “My favorite is the Chilaquiles for breakfast and Lemon Chicken Special for dinner,” said one reader. “The staff is wonderful.” For more information, contact the restaurant at 707-829-2642. Located at 7824 Covert Lane in Sebastopol.

KS Tian Yuen, Cloverdale

Serving up modern Asian fusion in humble digs, this restaurant is owned and run by Taiwan natives who became experts on Asian cuisine. Some of their popular dishes include the house special chow mein, the Hamachi nigiri (yellow tail) and the pumpkin curry. “The fresh spring roll with prawn served with peanut sauce is just outstanding,” said Michael Fanelli, who has been going to Tian Yuen for three years. For more information, contact the restaurant at 707-894-5697. Located at 421 S. Cloverdale Blvd. in Cloverdale.

La Plaza, Santa Rosa

Located near the Taylor Mountain foothills, this Mexican restaurant has a beautiful outdoor patio and an Aztec-inspired interior filled with lively plants. Serving traditional and contemporary Mexican fare, some local favorites at La Plaza include the NorCal tacos, al pastor tostadas, grilled queso and the veggie-filled McDougal plate. People also enjoy the agave wine margaritas, perfect for a night on the town. For more information, contact the restaurant at 707-578-1551. Located at 2930 Santa Rosa Ave. in Santa Rosa.

Pages Diner, Santa Rosa

This self-effacing strip mall diner serves a hearty breakfast and brunch that locals can’t seem to get enough of. Reviewers applaud the crispy and tender country fried steak, the Santa Fe skillet with bacon and green chilies, and the various breakfast scrambles, which all go great with a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice. For more information, contact the restaurant at 707-579-8479. Located at 1039 W. College Ave. in Santa Rosa.

Tipp Thai, Santa Rosa

In a county filled Thai restaurants, some gems go under looked. Located along the Santa Rosa Creek, this Thai restaurant has beautiful, authentic Thai décor to match its genuine cuisine. Popular dishes include the mango salmon, pineapple fried rice, papaya salad and Pad Thai. For more information, contact the restaurant at 707-542-5772. Located at 1778 Piner Road in Santa Rosa.

Trading Post, Cloverdale

With its attractive, spacious and minimalist interior, this farm-to-table establishment has a modest but frequently changing dinner menu full of eclectic cuisine. Michael Fanelli said the “pork chop over farro [risotto] is one of the most amazing dishes that I’ve ever eaten on the planet, let alone just the most orgasmic pork chop of all time.” Other fun dishes currently in season include the broccoli tempura with corn miso, the handmade tagliatelle pasta with mushrooms and spigarello, and the candy cap waffle topped with fruit compote for Sunday brunch. For more information, contact the restaurant at 707-894-6483. Located at 102 S. Cloverdale Blvd. in Cloverdale.

