US measles outbreak raises questions about Sonoma County vaccination rates

Nineteen years after it was thought to be eradicated in this country, measles is making a comeback. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a bombshell: The number of confirmed measles cases in the first three months of 2019 — 387 — exceeded by 15 the total number of cases nationwide the previous year.

While 17 of those cases this year were in California, none were reported in Sonoma County, though county health centers have been put on alert and are on the lookout for patients exhibiting symptoms of the highly contagious airborne disease.

“We’ve tested more than a few (patients) to rule out measles, and are following individuals that have been exposed to known cases,” said Dr. Karen Holbrook, the county’s interim health officer.

Measles or no, parts of the county are renowned in infectious disease circles for other reasons. They are home to parents who mistrust mainstream medicine and still resist getting their young children vaccinated for measles and other diseases. A state health department list of the top 10 schools last year with the most unvaccinated kindergartners included four from Sonoma County.

And health experts are now so alarmed that the World Health Organization included “vaccine hesitancy” on its list of this year’s “Top Ten Threats To Global Health.”

“How could that even be on that list?” said an incredulous Dr. Brian Prystowsky, a Santa Rosa pediatrician who considers it a “moral obligation” to vaccinate himself and his children. “I mean, it’s 2019.”

States begin to take action

Four years ago, after an eight-state measles outbreak was spawned in Disneyland, California passed a law that made it the third state — after Mississippi and West Virginia — to ban the practice of citing personal or religious beliefs to secure a vaccine exemption for public and private school students.

It didn’t take long for anti- vaccination California parents to use another loophole: finding a doctor — not necessarily a pediatrician, but any licensed physician — willing to exempt a child from having to get shots for a broad range of medical reasons.

“A medical exemption in itself is not a bad thing — if a child needs it,” said Catherine Flores-Martin of the California Immunization Coalition. “But there are some doctors writing hundreds of them.”

Local schools top list

Topping that list of the 10 California schools with students carrying the most exemptions from vaccinations is the Sebastopol Independent Charter School, with 58% of its kindergartners excused from shots. Checking in at No. 3 is SunRidge Charter School in Sebastopol, with 51%. Also making the top 10: No. 4 Live Oak Charter School in Petaluma at 43%, and the ninth-ranked Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm in Santa Rosa, at 35%.

Compare those figures to what Holbrook said for many years was the percentage of kindergartners statewide with vaccine exemptions: two-tenths of 1%.

“The infuriating part,” said Prystowsky, the Santa Rosa pediatrician, “is that there are a few rogue physicians unethically administering medical exemptions for money. They’ve made a business of circumventing the law.”

Bills take on exemptions

That’s likely to become much harder in the not-so-distant future. State Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, also a pediatrician, is the author of the state’s 2015 vaccination law, which led to a spike in what he has called “fake medical exemptions.”