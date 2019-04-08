Petaluma man battling prostate cancer honors caring wife with winning essay

Simply loving her husband did not propel Petaluma’s Deborah Price to the top of a national judging led by actress Kristen Bell.

Price was honored for transcending her role as Robert Coleman’s wife and best friend following his diagnosis of advanced-stage prostate cancer, and becoming his guardian angel. The Prostate Cancer Foundation declared Price, 60, one of the two winners of its 2019 True Love Campaign. What brought Price the prize was an essay her husband wrote about all that she’s done for him since his debilitating and life-rocking diagnosis last fall.

Coleman’s tribute to his wife was one of the hundreds of stories of caring judged by Bell, who co-stars in TV’s “The Good Place” and whose husband, actor-comedian Dax Shepard, lost his stepfather to prostate cancer.

Robert Coleman declared in his essay he ascended out of deep gloom and is alive today and not bed-bound, thanks to the love, advocacy and selflessness of his wife, who acts as his champion while also toiling to maintain her busy career as an author and money coach.

At one point in the story, Coleman, who’s 64 and was forced by prostate cancer to retire from advising startup entrepreneurs, recalls his wife visiting him in a Petaluma rehab center as he recovered from the replacement of a cancer-weakened hip:

“Deborah came over constantly to check on me. Despite her courage, her spirit, and her love, I could see that she was completely worn out.

As we held hands in my room, I told her how much I loved her and that I was overwhelmed by how much she was sacrificing to take care of me.

She said that she was would never stop, that she would stand by me no matter what was to happen. I quietly cried in my room when she was gone and nobody could hear me.

I had never experienced such unyielding unconditional love. I couldn’t bear the thought of leaving her and our daughter behind.

I resolved to get much tougher and stronger myself, to take complete responsibility for my experiences, to give it everything I had in me.”

In the story, Coleman is candid, too, about the challenge of forgiving himself for developing prostate cancer that spread to other parts of his body while his wife was urging him to be tested for the disease.

He wrote: “I was in a mud hole of depression. Had anything I had ever done really mattered? Had I actually brought value to anybody, or was it all just in my own imagination?

Deborah sat down with me and said that she had forgiven me, and now I needed to forgive myself.”

Seated alongside her husband on the couch in the living room of their home near where Petaluma meets the eastern hills, Price said necessity has broadened her role in his life.

“My job has to be to keep him motivated and inspired,” she said.

She credits her Irish blood with enabling her to rise up as her ailing husband’s medical care advocate. He assumes that he’d be dead now, or at best crippled, had his excruciating back pain and mounting difficulty with walking not prompted his wife to examine X-rays taken of his spine.

Price made a dramatic discovery. A section of her husband’s spine did not appear in the X-rays. She asked doctors if the source of his pain and immobility might exist in that portion not included in the X-rays.