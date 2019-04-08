Two dead in West Marin crash

Two men from prominent Petaluma‑West Marin families in dairy ranching and agriculture died this weekend in a west Novato pickup crash. Speed and alcohol were apparent factors, the CHP said.

The Marin County Coroner’s Office Monday morning identified the men as Joe Corda, 42, and Nick Nunes, 32. Both men were Novato residents.

A dog that had been riding in the bed of Corda’s pickup also was killed, officials said.

About 9 p.m. Friday, Corda was driving east on Novato Boulevard, near Stafford Lake, when his pickup ran off the rural route and hit a tree. The impact crushed the truck and both men died in the crash, the Coroner’s Office said in a news release.

It took firefighters some time to cut the bodies free due to the truck’s “catastrophic damage.” Nunes had been belted but Corda apparently wasn’t restrained.

The CHP is investigating. Officers suspect Corda was driving fast and witnesses reported the sound of a truck speeding just before hearing a crash. Preliminary information and evidence at the crash suggest alcohol and excessive speed were involved, the Coroner’s Office said.

Autopsies will be done this week, as well as toxicology testing.

The crash closed Novato Boulevard until after 2 a.m. the CHP said.

The Corda and Nunes families for decades have had dairy ranches in West Marin.