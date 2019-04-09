SRJC Day Under the Oaks is a family affair

Santa Rosa Junior College will host the annual Larry Bertolini Day Under the Oaks on April 28 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., at its Santa Rosa Campus located at 1501 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa.

The open house event is an opportunity for the entire community to reconnect with SRJC’s many offerings. Children will be introduced to the excitement of higher education, adults can learn about new and compelling career paths and all can explore the college’s many academic, cultural and student life offerings. Parking and admission are free; no pets are allowed.

SRJC’s Career Education department is the premier sponsor of the event, which will highlight hands-on education with the event theme, “Experience SRJC.”

Booths will offer food, hands-on activities, displays, demonstrations, shows and fun for the whole family. Information on activities, performances, sponsors, food trucks and more are available at duo.santarosa.edu.

Event highlights will include:

* Baby chick petting area provided by Western Farms

* A fashion show, run entirely by SRJC Fashion Arts students,

* Cultural performances, such as hula dancing and Polynesian music by Hui Pulama Mau, Native American crafts and performances and Redwood Empire Chinese Dancers.

* Chemistry magic shows.

* Musical performances including the SRJC’s symphonic and jazz bands.

* Kids activities, including face painting and bouncy houses.

* Culinary student cooking demonstrations.* Delicious food.

* Free bike valet parking service provided by The Sonoma County Bike Coalition.

There will also be area building tours, free health evaluations, craft vendors, and a wide variety of demonstrations by instructional departments and student clubs. Attendees can enter classrooms and labs, speak with SRJC’s esteemed faculty members, and students can meet with counselors and even register for summer and fall classes.

The event is named in honor of the late SRJC trustee and Day Under the Oaks co-founder Larry Bertolini, who arranged the annual farm petting zoo and also was co-founder of Western Farms.