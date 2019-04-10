PEF offers a chance to honor all graduates

Graduation is nearing and the Petaluma Educational Foundation is asking community members to honor the Class of 2019 by making a donation of $20.19 to support all Petaluma students.

“We are excited to be celebrating all graduates — including sixth-grade students, eighth-grade students and high school students — by helping them follow their dreams of continuing education,” said PEF director Maureen Highland.

“Next week at our annual PEF Scholarship Reception, we will acknowledge grduating seniors who will pursue their educational goals at four-year colleges, two-year colleges and vocational schools.

“A $20.19 donation to PEF honoring them members of the Class of 2019 will continue the lasting legacy of our community’s passion for enriching and enhancing the academic experience of each and every student in grades transitional kindergarten through 12th grade in all 38 public, private and charter schools in Petaluma.

To make a donation, go to the website pefinfo.com, click on the Honoring the Class of 2019 tab and make a financial pledge.

This year, PEF reached the milestone of awarding a cumulative $7,158,664 in grants and scholarships to local students and schools since the program’s inception.