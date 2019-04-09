Petaluma veteran ends life under California law

Oz Grimes on Monday did what he’d promised to do.

The 87-year-old Petaluma veteran of both the U.S. Marine Corps and the peace-and-justice movement drank down the lethal solution of pharmaceuticals that he was allowed to obtain legally through the state’s End of Life Option Act.

Two doctors concluded independently that heart disease would end his life within about six months. Grimes told his family, friends and me he was done, he would take no more of the deterioration and dependency.

A daughter, Karen Grimes Schuler, said he died peacefully at 10:23 a.m.