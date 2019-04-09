Petaluma veteran ends life under California law

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 9, 2019, 8:53AM
Updated 6 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Oz Grimes on Monday did what he’d promised to do.

The 87-year-old Petaluma veteran of both the U.S. Marine Corps and the peace-and-justice movement drank down the lethal solution of pharmaceuticals that he was allowed to obtain legally through the state’s End of Life Option Act.

Two doctors concluded independently that heart disease would end his life within about six months. Grimes told his family, friends and me he was done, he would take no more of the deterioration and dependency.

A daughter, Karen Grimes Schuler, said he died peacefully at 10:23 a.m.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine