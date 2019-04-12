Tomato plant sale benefits Mentor Me Petaluma

For those looking to get out in the garden now that the sun is finally shining, head to Mentor Me Petaluma for some tomato inspiration. The nonprofit will host its annual Tomato Plant Sale this Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each plant is grown from seed in La Tercera Elementary School’s greenhouse. There are a wide variety of tomato types to choose from, including heirloom varieties.

Each plant is grown by volunteers from organic seeds, using only organic soil. The sale receives support from Hydrofarm, Hillside Landscaping and Design, Petaluma Seed Bank, Wild Board Farms, Susie Dranit and La Tercera.

All proceeds from the plant sale benefit Mentor Me and its efforts to support Petaluma youth.

The sale takes place at the Cavanagh Recreation Center, located at 426 8th St.