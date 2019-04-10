North Coast wine competition uncorks with 1,000-plus entries

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 10, 2019

The 2019 North Coast Wine Challenge brought together 28 wine experts from across the country Tuesday morning at Sonoma County Fairgrounds to sip and judge an array of wines from the fog-kissed North Coast, one of the most ideal wine-growing regions in the world.

Now in its seventh year, the blind tasting competition inside Saralee & Richard’s Barn attracted 1,059 wine entries, up from 951 last year, from a total of 233 wineries, including 83 participating for the first time.

Last year, the wine entries came from 185 wineries.

“The competition is really gaining recognition,” Chief Judge Daryl Groom said. “Our esteemed judging panel of powerful wine buyers, industry influencers and iconic winemakers helps. These are people wineries want to get their wines in front of.”

Last year, the “Best of the Best” award — the competition’s top honor — went to Kokomo’s 2018 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, ($44).

This year’s results are expected later this week.

“Giving our first 100-point score last year moved the needle,” Groom said. “Kokomo sold out of their pinot noir and became more well known. ... Every winery wants to replicate that and get the kudos Kokomo got.”

The competition, presented by The Press Democrat, has evolved under the leadership of Groom, who launched a mentorship program two years ago for young associate judges who already work in the industry. Only wines made from grapes grown in the six North Coast counties of Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, Marin, Napa and Solano are eligible to enter the contest.

“The real fun thing this year is we’ve got a huge amount of next generation winemakers,” Groom said.

Chelsea Barrett, daughter of renowned Napa Valley winemaker Heidi Barrett, was going to be an associate judge, but she had to withdraw when her baby’s due date grew near. Other associate judges this year included Jack Bucher of the Bucher grape-growing family of Westside Road; Chelsea Hoff, daughter of owners Susan and Duane Hoff of Fantesca Estate & Winery in St. Helena; and Nicholas Munsell, son of Chris Munsell, director of winemaking for E. & J. Gallo Winery.

Groom added a barrel tasting category this year to recognize the “Wine of the Future,” but was forced to cancel it because of the low number of entries.

“I still think it’s a brilliant idea,” he said. “I want to keep it going, ... but I want to hold it at a different time.”

Some of the judges Tuesday dove into sparkling wines, a category that was up 50%, Groom said.

“Sparkling wine is a fun flight to do, especially first thing,” said Chris Munsell of E. & J. Gallo Winery. “They’re unique wines — Carneros vs. Russian River vs. Sonoma Coast — and in the North Coast, we’ve done such a good job.”

Along with the sparklers, the judging panels got down to business with flights of red wines, which represented 70% of the overall entries. Among reds, Groom said merlot was up 20%, petite sirah was up 36% and zinfandel entries were up 50% this year.

“Either more people are making zinfandel or wineries are looking for awards to help differentiate and elevate their wine,” Groom said.

Although pinot noir still accounts for the largest number of entries for a varietal, pinot entries declined from a high of 225 in 2017 to just 169 this year, Groom said. Still the judges going through their flights were impressed by the quality of the pinots entered this year.

“Pinot’s always a great way to start the day,” said Judge Hess Katz, winemaker for Aperture and Devil Proof Vineyards. “It’s fascinating to see the diversity and style we get to taste.”

Meanwhile, Clos du Bois assistant winemaker Lee Morse, serving as an associate judge, said he was pleased to be tasting through flights of merlot, which is still struggling in the market after being bludgeoned by the 2004 film “Sideways.”

“The merlots do so well in the Alexander Valley,” he said. “And it’s such a good value wine in the market.”

Judge Liz Thach, distinguished professor of wine at Sonoma State University, also was excited to be tasting merlots from all over the North Coast.

“Merlot is known for plush tannins, plum, fruitcake, and sometimes a touch of herbs and berries,” she said. “We’re picking up chocolate blueberry in the Dry Creek Valley.”

In the white wine varietals, Groom said that chardonnay was up by 10% and sauvignon blanc was up by 40%, making it the fifth-largest category in the competition.

The rosé entries also continue to climb, with entries increasing year over year. In 2017, the ??Best of the Best” award went to a pink wine for the first time: the Taft Street 2016 Russian River Valley Rosé of Pinot Noir.

“We were up 8% last year, and now another 16% this year,” Groom said of the rosé category. “That reflects the ever- growing popularity of these wines.”

By the end of the day Tuesday, judges were expected to name hundreds of gold-medal winning wines rated 90 points and above.

Wednesday morning, during the sweepstakes round, they will whittle those down to the best red, best white, best rosé, best sparkling and best dessert/late harvest wine, then award the coveted “Best of the Best” award to one of those five top wines.

Best of the Best winners in past years have included a Bordeaux blend from Napa Valley, a pinot noir from the Sonoma Coast, a chardonnay from Sonoma’s Carneros, a pinot noir from the northwest end of the Sonoma Valley, a rosé from the Russian River Valley and a pinot from the edge of the Sonoma Coast/Russian River AVAs (American Viticultural Area).

“Seeing the variation from year to year in the varietals that won Best of the Best reflects to me that it’s not about judge preference,” Groom said. “It’s truly about the quality of the wine in the glass.”

Consumers can taste the competition’s gold medal winners from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 8 at the North Coast Wine & Food Festival at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park.

