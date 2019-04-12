Home prices are down but Sonoma County housing market still slow

Before the October 2017 Tubbs fire, Coddy and Kaitlin Garzini were living in Santa Rosa’s Junior College neighborhood, renting a three3-bedroom home for $2,300 a month but actively looking and hoping to buy a house.

But about a month and a half after the devastating wildfire, which destroyed more than 5,300 homes in Sonoma County, fire survivors started entering the housing market with homeowner insurance money in their pockets. The result: Home prices began to skyrocket, and the Garzinis stopped hoping though they kept looking for a house they could afford.

“We were still looking, but stopped actively pursuing things. ... The stuff that was in our price range was not attractive at all,” Coddy Garzini said. “We knew at some point down the road things were going to level off.”

That point came in late March, when Garzini, 33, and his wife , Kaitlin, bought a house for $650,000 in the city’s Montgomery Village neighborhood. They moved in just in time — the couple have a 2-year-old daughter and another child on the way.

Garzini, who owns a vineyard management company, paid just above the $638,000 median price in March for a single-family home in Sonoma County.

Last month’s median price was up 2.9% over February, but a 6.9% drop from the $685,000 median a year ago, according to The Press Democrat’s March housing report compiled by Rick Laws of Compass real estate brokerage in Santa Rosa.

March also saw a slight uptick in the number of homes sold compared to February, a sign that several months of declining home prices finally lured buyers back into the market. Last month, 268 homes sold countywide, a 14% increase from February, but 27% less than the blistering sales activity at this time last year.

Garzini said he and his wife resumed actively searching for a house in February. That’s when the county’s median home price had dropped to $620,000, a full $80,000 less than the all-time high median price of $705,000 in June 2018.

Danielle Willis, the Keller Williams real estate agent who helped the Garzinis find their home, said “buyers are coming out of the woodwork” and getting back into the housing market.

“Everyone is realizing that interest rates are going to go up next year,” Willis said. “They want to strike while the iron is hot.”

Willis, who ha’s been selling real estate 4½ years, said she sold as many homes in March as she did last June. “I closed six properties in a matter of a week,” she said, adding that most of her clients had been looking for a long time.

Laws of Compass said the lull in county home sales since last June was caused by a “confluence of dampening influences.” Last year’s third and fourth quarters, as well as this year’s January-through-March quarter, were markedly slower than the housing frenzy during the first half of 2018, he said.

The slowdown of the past nine months, he said, was triggered by a “pushback on price from buyers who did not want to buy at the top of the market.” Laws said the pullback may have been exacerbated in late 2018 when the stock market plunged from its peak in September and interest rates reached their highest point in years.

“Since that time both have turned in a dramatically positive direction in early 2019,” he said. “Now that the sun is coming out, we expect that our buying season will tell a new story.”