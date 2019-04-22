Low-flying planes irk Petaluma neighbors

Complaints can be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration online at hotline.faa.gov , or by calling the Petaluma Municipal Airport at 707-778-4404.

Aviation officials are asking Petaluma residents to keep a watchful gaze on local skies after receiving multiple complaints about joyriders flying at low altitudes.

Several citizens recently notified the Federal Aviation Administration and Petaluma Municipal Airport about low-flying aircraft performing stunts above residential areas in west Petaluma, concerned that any malfunction or error could be catastrophic.

In congested areas, planes are required to maintain a minimum altitude of 1,000 feet over the highest obstacle, and 500 feet over open space or water.

At least one local pilot has been identified by federal regulators after an investigation into one of the complaints, although no concrete evidence or proof was found that a violation occurred, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said. The agency intends to reach out to the pilot and provide safety counseling.

“Generally speaking, when we determine a violation occurred, we can take actions ranging from counseling to a license suspension or revocation,” Gregor said. “The degree of action depends on many factors, including the seriousness of the violation, whether the pilot has a history of violations, whether the pilot acknowledges the mistake, and whether the pilot demonstrates a good attitude toward complying with the regulations going forward.”

Petaluma Airport manager Joshua McKeighan said he recently raised the issue at a Petaluma Area Pilots Association meeting, prompted by the recent uptick in calls.

With weather conditions improving, the airfield will be much more active in the coming months.

“We need to be good neighbors. We don’t want this to be a hated airfield,” McKeighan said. “We are at the mercy of the residents in our municipality, and we want to do everything to make sure we’re flying safely and following the rules.”

About 230 aircraft are housed locally, but not all pilots are members of the PAPA, said president Peggy Bakker. Some Petaluma aviators simply aren’t part of the nonprofit, and many that navigate the local skyways are visiting.

However, when the association becomes aware of reports of low-flying, they address it, she said.

“We always bring it up at the meetings, and stress to be good pilots, be good neighbors,” Bakker said. “If at all possible, and we have access, we try to talk to that person.”

Reporting processes and mandatory technology upgrades are making it increasingly more difficult for bad behavior in the skies, McKeighan said.

The FAA website has a database where civilians can search for pilots using the registration number found on the side of an aircraft. For U.S. planes, it starts with an “N.”

Federal regulations also require every plane gets outfitted with an ADS-B transponder by 2020, which allows traffic controllers to accurately identify aircraft and get precise locations in real-time. Citizens can use subscription-based services like FlightAware and FareFlight to follow air traffic in their area.

Aviation officials encouraged residents to contact the Petaluma Airport or FAA immediately if they see low-flying or nuisance airplanes. Details like the registration number, or the color and type of plane can help officials identify pilots and ensure safer flying, McKeighan said.

