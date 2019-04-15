What are homes selling for in Sonoma County?

Seventy-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 24 ranging in price from $94,000 to $1.9 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1040 E. Fifth St. in Sonoma which sold for $1,899,000 on Feb. 28. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,578 square foot residence was a LEED Gold certified smart home with a Sonos sound system, solar electricity, a chef’s kitchen and a large outdoor entertainment area.

Bodega Bay

2020 Sandpiper Court, $715,000

21200 Heron Drive, $760,000

Calistoga

3908 Mountain Home Ranch Road, $500,000

Cloverdale

15 Blair St., $415,000

530 N. Cloverdale Blvd., $485,500

462 Muscat Drive, $580,500

Forestville

11266 Dell Ave., $448,000

10552 Woodside Drive, $490,000

8110 Maple Ave., $500,000

6632 Jim Court, $750,000

7170 Highway 116, $910,000

Glen Ellen

12262 Adine Court, $560,000

Guerneville

14612 Canyon 1 Road, $292,500

15530 Monte Rosa Ave., $642,000

Healdsburg

609 Coghlan Road, $950,000

Penngrove

4686 Pepperwood Drive, $1,085,000

Petaluma

6 Douglas St., $94,000

414 Liberty St., $348,500

101 Glendon Way, $395,000

405 Coronado Drive, $530,000

1435 Quail Drive, $650,000

534 Maria Drive, $669,000

3225 N. Petaluma Blvd., $685,000

843 B St., $747,000

1916 Winchester Lane, $780,000

11 Spring St., $847,000

23 Eighth St., $872,500

479 Gossage Ave., $890,000

237 Simon Drive, $970,000

808 Pepper Road, $1,090,500

Rohnert Park

7198 Adrian Drive, $467,000

7575 Bobbie Way, $536,000

7213 Circle Drive, $587,500

219 Firethorn Drive, $728,000

Santa Rosa

315 Anteeo Way, $9,000

806 Naify Lane, $150,000

1327 Crestview Court, $160,000

1412 Starview Court, $162,500

3626 Coffey Lane, $165,000

1600 Keoke Court, $165,000

3701 Hennessy Place, $190,000

5784 St Helena Road, $253,500

5571 Crystal Drive, $275,000

4640 Arlington Ave., $307,500

117 Hull St., $395,000

527 Mendocino Ave., A, $455,000

6572 Meadowridge Drive, $460,000

2534 Kally Court, $470,000

960 Naify Lane, $490,000

2032 Bedford St., $507,000

3864 Hogan Ave., $565,000

3377 Mojave Ave., $565,000

981 Lodi St., $585,000

1924 Marin Drive, $590,000

6372 Stone Bridge Road, $590,000

1523 Partridge Court, $615,000

4344 Brookshire Circle, $640,000

5403 Yerba Buena Road, $649,000

736 Green Way, $670,000

546 Talbot Ave., $670,000

1927 Calavaras Drive, $705,000

4717 Carissa Ave., $845,000

1879 Bennett Meadows Lane, $868,000

8390 Camp Road, $700,000

10940 Occidental Road, $791,000

Sonoma

368 W. Fifth St., $749,000

635 E. Fourth St., $1,385,000

1203 Pearce Drive, $1,669,000

1040 E. Fifth St., $1,899,000

The Sea Ranch

245 Vantage Road, $800,000

Windsor

8602 Alden Lane, $190,000

1517 Golf Course Drive, $213,500

8114 Countryside Court, $590,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation’s largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter