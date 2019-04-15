What are homes selling for in Sonoma County?
Seventy-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 24 ranging in price from $94,000 to $1.9 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1040 E. Fifth St. in Sonoma which sold for $1,899,000 on Feb. 28. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,578 square foot residence was a LEED Gold certified smart home with a Sonos sound system, solar electricity, a chef’s kitchen and a large outdoor entertainment area.
Bodega Bay
2020 Sandpiper Court, $715,000
21200 Heron Drive, $760,000
Calistoga
3908 Mountain Home Ranch Road, $500,000
Cloverdale
15 Blair St., $415,000
530 N. Cloverdale Blvd., $485,500
462 Muscat Drive, $580,500
Forestville
11266 Dell Ave., $448,000
10552 Woodside Drive, $490,000
8110 Maple Ave., $500,000
6632 Jim Court, $750,000
7170 Highway 116, $910,000
Glen Ellen
12262 Adine Court, $560,000
Guerneville
14612 Canyon 1 Road, $292,500
15530 Monte Rosa Ave., $642,000
Healdsburg
609 Coghlan Road, $950,000
Penngrove
4686 Pepperwood Drive, $1,085,000
Petaluma
6 Douglas St., $94,000
414 Liberty St., $348,500
101 Glendon Way, $395,000
405 Coronado Drive, $530,000
1435 Quail Drive, $650,000
534 Maria Drive, $669,000
3225 N. Petaluma Blvd., $685,000
843 B St., $747,000
1916 Winchester Lane, $780,000
11 Spring St., $847,000
23 Eighth St., $872,500
479 Gossage Ave., $890,000
237 Simon Drive, $970,000
808 Pepper Road, $1,090,500
Rohnert Park
7198 Adrian Drive, $467,000
7575 Bobbie Way, $536,000
7213 Circle Drive, $587,500
219 Firethorn Drive, $728,000
Santa Rosa
315 Anteeo Way, $9,000
806 Naify Lane, $150,000
1327 Crestview Court, $160,000
1412 Starview Court, $162,500
3626 Coffey Lane, $165,000
1600 Keoke Court, $165,000
3701 Hennessy Place, $190,000
5784 St Helena Road, $253,500
5571 Crystal Drive, $275,000
4640 Arlington Ave., $307,500
117 Hull St., $395,000
527 Mendocino Ave., A, $455,000
6572 Meadowridge Drive, $460,000
2534 Kally Court, $470,000
960 Naify Lane, $490,000
2032 Bedford St., $507,000
3864 Hogan Ave., $565,000
3377 Mojave Ave., $565,000
981 Lodi St., $585,000
1924 Marin Drive, $590,000
6372 Stone Bridge Road, $590,000
1523 Partridge Court, $615,000
4344 Brookshire Circle, $640,000
5403 Yerba Buena Road, $649,000
736 Green Way, $670,000
546 Talbot Ave., $670,000
1927 Calavaras Drive, $705,000
4717 Carissa Ave., $845,000
1879 Bennett Meadows Lane, $868,000
8390 Camp Road, $700,000
10940 Occidental Road, $791,000
Sonoma
368 W. Fifth St., $749,000
635 E. Fourth St., $1,385,000
1203 Pearce Drive, $1,669,000
1040 E. Fifth St., $1,899,000
The Sea Ranch
245 Vantage Road, $800,000
Windsor
8602 Alden Lane, $190,000
1517 Golf Course Drive, $213,500
8114 Countryside Court, $590,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation’s largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter