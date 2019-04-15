Petaluma artists turns bugs into whimsical art to promote conservation

Kevin Clarke’s garage workshop isn’t for the faint of heart. There are bugs everywhere, but not just your standard cockroach, spider or wayward ant. We’re talking extraordinary insects, and lots of them.

Forget the swift-moving silverfish or loathsome potato bug that might lurk under boxes or along the rafters. Clarke’s neat and tidy workshop — his wonderland — houses some 10,000 insects from the world over, preserved and meticulously organized in towering rows

of file drawers.

The Petaluma entrepreneur and entomologist runs a niche home-based business, Bug Under Glass, that elevates often-misunderstood insects into works of art. He spends his days carefully mounting butterflies, beetles, batwing cicadas and hundreds of other species into museum-quality frames that are shipped to customers across the country.

His award-winning handcrafted artwork includes jewelry featuring butterfly and moth wings and whimsical dioramas starring insects squatting on tiny toilets or playing miniature musical instruments.

The back of each display includes a natural history “story” detailing the bug’s background — its species, where it originated, interesting facts about its habits and habitats.

“Every bug has a fascinating story you wouldn’t expect,” said Clarke, 45.

The rhinoceros beetle, with its thick exoskeleton, for instance, is among the strongest animals in the world, able to lift more than 800 times its weight. The largest can measure 6 inches in length. In Asia, Clarke said, some are raised as pets;, others end up as participants in fights that people wager on.

“The biggest takeaway is that every species has a story to tell,” he said. “When you know something and understand it, you’re more likely to appreciate it and conserve it. It builds a better understanding about the importance of insects.”

Clarke has a lifetime interest in the world underfoot. He’s been curious about bugs since his childhood outside Boston, where his parents entrusted him to rid their property of a large colony of carpenter ants. He studied the ants as he carried out the task.

Decades later, he spent a year in Cape Town, South Africa, sorting and identifying ants; his master’s thesis at San Francisco State University focused on the ants of San Francisco.

“I’ve always had a fascination with ants,” Clarke said, revealing a tattoo of a harvest ant just below his waistline. From the tiny ants that have long captured his attention, to the giants of the insect world, Clarke wants people to know that bugs aren’t just the things of nightmares and horror films. They are far more than creepy, uninvited guests in homes, yards and at picnics.

“Insects have been feared by the public for lots of different reasons. A lot of bugs are erratic. They jump, they fly, they sting,” he said. Yet, their value is enormous. “They’re the base of the food chain. There wouldn’t be birds or bears or any other animals without them.”

Clarke laments that many children are growing up without the fascination of watching bugs in open spaces, developing a natural curiosity as he did. Insect species in rainforests are going extinct, another troubling fact for Clarke, whose master’s degree is in conservation biology.

“Our connection with the natural world is becoming more limited,” he said.

He started Bug Under Glass after discovering there was a demand for his artwork. He initially made the biological art as gifts for friends and then was invited to sell his handiwork at a crafts fair, where he sold out.