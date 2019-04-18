Board Game Cafe, Johnny’s Doughnuts and new bars coming to Petaluma

Wine or Lose Board Game Café has announced plans to open in the space recently vacated by Topsy’s. Co-owner Amanda Karas was kind enough to fill me in on some details. Amanda will handle the marketing while her husband Craig Karas, who has 25 years of experience as a general manager and executive chef, will head the kitchen. Amanda’s family is from Petaluma and Bloomfield (which of course we consider to be west, west Petaluma) before moving away, where she met Craig, who was heavily involved in the Chicago restaurant and bar scene. So why Petaluma? They settled on our town because they had fallen “in love with the people and the feeling of the downtown area. We knew that this new concept would be something Petaluma would embrace, and a place where we could contribute to the thriving community.”

The concept of Wine or Lose will feature wine, American comfort food done in a shareable tapas style, with a commitment to use local ingredients as much as possible, she said. They will also have a large board game library, but much more than the games you grew up with, she added. Currently, the landlord is finishing some building maintenance, but as soon as that is complete, Wine or Lose will prepare the space and the menu, with hopes of opening in early June.

Not quite ready to make their official announcement, strong rumors abound that the folks who own Duke’s Spirited Cocktails in Healdsburg are looking to open in the space vacated by Chicken Pharm on Keller Street. Recently voted “Best Bar” and “Best Bartender” (Laura Sanfilippo) by North Bay Bohemian readers, I would have high hopes that the folks from Duke’s could finally bring success to this space. It has a great bar already built into the floor plan, but no word yet on whether it’ll have a tiki theme.

In other exciting news, Johnny Doughnuts has announced its expansion to Petaluma, although the exact location has not yet been decided. They hope to open in 2019 are deciding between a more modern space, probably in one of the strip malls, or something in the historic downtown. Personally, I hope for the latter, but know that lack of quick and easy parking might push them in favor of a location with a parking lot. I have not had Johnny’s yet, but the reaction to the news was overwhelming enthusiastic on social media, so I am guessing they have pretty good donuts.

Unexpected closing

Mike’s at the Crossroads in Petaluma announced May 8 that they will be closing their doors on May 20 after five years back in Petaluma. Originally born as Mike’s at the Yard, as far back as I can remember we would visit their old location at the stockyard for great burgers, but no fries, on Corona Road, where Roy’s Chicago Dogs at the Yard currently resides. The Cotati location will remain open. The closing was planned, but comes on the heels of an even bigger tragedy. Mike’s owners recently received the devastating news that their son Nick Nunes and his friend Joey Corda, both of long-time local families, passed away in a tragic automobile collision last week. Nick was a Petaluma High graduate who worked at Hunt & Behrens for the past 14 years. He leaves behind two sons. His parents, Dawn and Fran Nunes have been asked about donations and have set up a trust fund for Nick’s sons. Contact Mike’s in Cotati for more info on how you can help. My deepest condolences to the families.