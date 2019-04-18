Board Game Cafe, Johnny’s Doughnuts and new bars coming to Petaluma

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 18, 2019, 11:51AM
April 18, 2019

Wine or Lose Board Game Café has announced plans to open in the space recently vacated by Topsy’s. Co-owner Amanda Karas was kind enough to fill me in on some details. Amanda will handle the marketing while her husband Craig Karas, who has 25 years of experience as a general manager and executive chef, will head the kitchen. Amanda’s family is from Petaluma and Bloomfield (which of course we consider to be west, west Petaluma) before moving away, where she met Craig, who was heavily involved in the Chicago restaurant and bar scene. So why Petaluma? They settled on our town because they had fallen “in love with the people and the feeling of the downtown area. We knew that this new concept would be something Petaluma would embrace, and a place where we could contribute to the thriving community.”

The concept of Wine or Lose will feature wine, American comfort food done in a shareable tapas style, with a commitment to use local ingredients as much as possible, she said. They will also have a large board game library, but much more than the games you grew up with, she added. Currently, the landlord is finishing some building maintenance, but as soon as that is complete, Wine or Lose will prepare the space and the menu, with hopes of opening in early June.

Not quite ready to make their official announcement, strong rumors abound that the folks who own Duke’s Spirited Cocktails in Healdsburg are looking to open in the space vacated by Chicken Pharm on Keller Street. Recently voted “Best Bar” and “Best Bartender” (Laura Sanfilippo) by North Bay Bohemian readers, I would have high hopes that the folks from Duke’s could finally bring success to this space. It has a great bar already built into the floor plan, but no word yet on whether it’ll have a tiki theme.

In other exciting news, Johnny Doughnuts has announced its expansion to Petaluma, although the exact location has not yet been decided. They hope to open in 2019 are deciding between a more modern space, probably in one of the strip malls, or something in the historic downtown. Personally, I hope for the latter, but know that lack of quick and easy parking might push them in favor of a location with a parking lot. I have not had Johnny’s yet, but the reaction to the news was overwhelming enthusiastic on social media, so I am guessing they have pretty good donuts.

Unexpected closing

Mike’s at the Crossroads in Petaluma announced May 8 that they will be closing their doors on May 20 after five years back in Petaluma. Originally born as Mike’s at the Yard, as far back as I can remember we would visit their old location at the stockyard for great burgers, but no fries, on Corona Road, where Roy’s Chicago Dogs at the Yard currently resides. The Cotati location will remain open. The closing was planned, but comes on the heels of an even bigger tragedy. Mike’s owners recently received the devastating news that their son Nick Nunes and his friend Joey Corda, both of long-time local families, passed away in a tragic automobile collision last week. Nick was a Petaluma High graduate who worked at Hunt & Behrens for the past 14 years. He leaves behind two sons. His parents, Dawn and Fran Nunes have been asked about donations and have set up a trust fund for Nick’s sons. Contact Mike’s in Cotati for more info on how you can help. My deepest condolences to the families.

Easter sweets

Easter festivities usually involve food, even if it’s only a random hardboiled egg snatched from your kid’s Easter egg basket. But more likely, you’ll be looking for something substantial and more sweet. Rest assured, there are better local options than the sickly sweet Peeps. Both Mariposa Ice Creamery and Bert’s Desserts will hold spring warehouse sales this weekend.

I know it’s not even summer yet, but ice cream is a year-round staple as far as I’m concerned. Plus, this weekend is likely Mariposa Ice Creamery’s last warehouse sale until the fall. They are nearly booked solid this summer with events and catering gigs. It might be September, or even October, before you can restock on these flavors. Get over to 431 Payran on Friday, April 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. for the best selection, and Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., if there is anything left.

Flavors should be posted to Mariposa’s Facebook page by now, but the line will be long enough that you’ll have time to decide on your order once you get there. Owner Pilar received a special request from a gravely ill customer for black licorice, so she is making a special batch, breaking her “only in the fall” rule for this flavor. I have had it before and even as a non-licorice fan, this ice cream is excellent.

I was lucky enough to get an advanced preview of a new version of Mariposa’s cookies and cream, which replaces standard Oreos with Lemon Oreos. I also may have eaten it so fast that I forgot to even take a photo. I would like to say the quart was consumed in one sitting, however I completely forgot to sit. Instead I stood over the container, spooning it into my ice cream hole as fast as I could while barely respecting my ice cream headache threshold. This is possibly Mariposa’s best flavor ever, although to be fair, I seem to say that about whichever flavor of Mariposa I’m currently devouring.

If Mariposa has any ice cream sandwiches left, I highly recommend those too. They are the perfect marriage of Mariposa’s ice cream and True Delicious’ cookies. And speaking of True Delicious, which shares kitchen space with Mariposa, I heard that Mariposa is in possession of 20 flourless chocolate cakes from True Delicious. They plan to top them with ice cream. I had the pleasure of sampling a similar collaborative ice cream cake around Valentine’s Day and would grab one of these too.

For all your Easter Sunday sweets needs, Bert’s Desserts holds its annual Easter sale on Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 501 Lakeville St. kitchen. From chocolate covered Oreos and Nutter Butters to the best peanut butter cups on the planet, Bert’s has Easter sweets dialed in. It is highly recommended that you place orders ahead of time as Bert sells out every year. Kitchen mates Awesome Bars and Golden State Pickle Works will join Bert for the sale. Golden State took home a bunch of awards at last fall’s Harvest Fair, and for good reason. From slaw to spring “pickles” (radishes), everything in their line is clean, nutritious and delicious, even the kimchi, which I normally avoid. Also joining in the sale will Petaluma Creamery, another of our favorite local creameries, as well as the Bagel Mill, giving a sneak peeks of what they plan to offer at its soon-to-open shop on Western Avenue.

Small bites

Speaking of the Bagel Mill, I received word from Leslie Goodrich of LaLa’s Jam Bar that she is making a special Bagel Mill jam that will be exclusively used in the new bagel spot. Leslie made a custom jam for a sandwich at Sarah’s Eats & Sweets, which complemented perfectly, so I look forward to tasting whatever she comes up with for the Bagel Mill.

The final voting round for this year’s Petaluma People’s Choice Awards concludes on April 21, so get your ballots cast. Although in essence a popularity contest (no, I have no input), this is the Argus-Courier’s way to give props to Petaluma’s favorites, including businesses, service professionals and, of course, restaurants, chefs and bartenders. Visit petaluma360.com for more info.

The North Bay Bohemian announced its readers’ and writers’ “Best of” winners recently and Raft Wines was honored as Best Emerging Winery in Sonoma County. Owner/winemaker Jennifer Reichardt is the daughter of Jim Reichardt, who owns Sonoma Poultry and Liberty Ducks, where Jennifer is also chief operations officer. She was also chosen as one of the Press Democrat’s Sonoma County’s “30 inspiring individuals under 30” in 2018. For a very interesting podcast with her father, check out radiomisfits.com/podcasts/thewinemakers/.

Other Bohemian winners here in Petaluma include Preferred Sonoma Caterers (catering), the Real Döner (Mediterranean cuisine), HenHouse Brewing (best craft canned beer, microbrew and beer label) and Lagunitas Beer Circus (craft brew event). Fantasy Restaurant got a writer’s award for “best place to eat chili crab without jet lag” while comparing it to Long Beach Seafood’s, which is in Singapore and is ranked as offering the best crab in the world. Last but not least, Petaluma High graduate Chris Sawyer was named as Best Sommelier in Sonoma County, which is quite an honor considering just how many wine experts we have running around our parts.

In and out of business

The Big Easy has worked though the concerns raised by the city late last year and has reopened, better than ever. Across from sister restaurant Speakeasy, the Big Easy is serving up live music six nights a week, along with the full menu from Speakeasy, plus a great selection of local craft beer and wines starting at 6:30 p.m. nightly. Table seating is limited so if you plan to dine, reservations are recommended (keep in mind that all members of your group must have tickets to the show in order to join your reservation). thebigeasypetaluma.com

Red Brick has closed almost as fast as it opened. Formerly Graffiti, it raised a lot of eyebrows when Red Brick initially took over and didn’t seem to stop to a take a breath during the rebranding. They reopened so fast and without much pomp and circumstance, leaving many confused. Just as quickly, and without notice, they closed the doors and sold to someone new as of Monday, May 8. Unfortunately, they also gave no warning to the various musicians they had already booked. Hopefully the new owners will hone in on what Petalumans are looking for and turn this location into the happening music and dining spot that the space deserves.

Edible events

In case you missed it in last week’s Food & Drink section, 101 North Brewing has a hired gun in Shawn Kaffun when it comes to making excellent tacos, which he serves up on behalf of F.A. Nino’s, whose sauce, along with 101’s beer, is incorporated into each dish. The brewery will hold a Taco & Beer Pairing Flight event on Saturday, April 20, from 2 to 8 p.m. Shawn will cook up four tacos – coconut chicken mole, pork chili verde, al pastor and veggie Spanish pisto — to go along with a flight of four beer expertly chosen by party planner and terrific bartender Tyler Terrell. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advanced and can be found on Eventbrite.

Chef Gator, and the Mrs., will offer a special treat on April 23 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Chef Gator’s Creole Café in support of Petaluma Sunrise Rotary’s efforts to help raise funds for Rotaplast International’s effort in “saving smiles, changing lives.” According to the flier, “There are approximately 235,000 children born in poor developing countries each year with cleft lip and palate deformity. Plastic surgeons, medical supplies and equipment are sorely lacking and those with untreated clefts are often ridiculed, rejected from society, and deprived of education.” Rotaplast, through generous donations by individuals and organizations like Rotary International, not only help with critically needed medical treatment, but also works to educate families and communities to overcome the stigma associated with cleft defects. “Just as Rotary has practically eliminated world-wide polio, the goal is to eliminated untreated cleft lip and palette by 2025.” Dinner is $40 and includes tax and tip, a choice of jambalaya, crawfish etouffee, catfish or oyster po’boy, plus side dishes, a choice of beer or wine and dessert. Tickets are available from Paul Praetzel at either 799-8739 or jpraetzel@aol.com.

COTS’ annual Hops for Homes fundraiser and volunteer celebration is Tuesday, April 23, at the Lagunitas Beer Sanctuary. COTS volunteers get in free, while tickets for the general public are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and include live music from none other than Petaluma’s very own Highway Poets, plus dinner, raffles, a silent auction, activities for the kids and, most importantly, volunteer recognitions. Proceeds help support the Kids First Family Shelter. Tickets or donations can be made through cots.org.

Although there are a lot of great food options before, during and after the Butter & Egg Days festivities, our favorite has to be the 7-11 Lions of Petaluma’s Breakfast, held each year in the Main Street parking lot (across Petaluma Boulevard from Helen Putnam Plaza) from 8 to 11 a.m. on the morning of the parade. It’s a simple affair, with picnic tables and benches for guests to sit and enjoy the French toast, eggs, sausage and juice. It’s just plan neat to head downtown a bit early and check out the empty streets bracketed by collections of chairs, which arrive as early as the evening before in a kaleidoscope of colors, shapes and sizes.

Miscellaneous

Newbie Jenn Madden posted to Petaluma Foodies that she had gone to Petaluma Market to grab a bottle of Pliny the Elder and thought the market was quite interesting. She asked, “What does everyone love from there?” The responses came fast and furious, with several from yours truly, as I am a huge fan. As soon as I walked away from the computer after posting about one thing, like their great cheese section, run by cheesemonger extraordinaire Marie Schmittroth, I would remember something else, like their port selection, expert butchers and meat counter and their tasty hot food counter. Others mentioned the salad bar, which is a lunch-time staple for many downtowners, as well as the fresh-made sushi, which we have ordered for catering with much success. Someone else mentioned that seniors get 10 percent off every Thursday. As I sit here finishing off tri-tip leftovers, I would be remise if I didn’t also mention the barbecue, hot and ready to serve.

Some expressed concerns that IHOP is closing its doors here in Petaluma, but the pancake chain was only briefly closed for construction. They should be back open by this printing, although, honestly, if you want pancakes, hit up Sax’s Joint or Hallie’s for something really special.

Advance preview

There are a lot of great events coming up so you may want to grab your tickets earlier rather than later as some of these are bound to sell out.

Stockhome and HenHouse will collaborate for a Saison paired dinner on May 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. With food from Chef Roberth and beer as good as HenHouse’s, this one will go quick. stockhomepetaluma.com

Brewsters and Thistle Meats will pair up two days later on May 9 for a five-course dinner. With Chef Todd (Brewsters) collaborating with Chef Travis (Thistle Meats), this is a supper that should not be missed. More info is promised soon at brewstersbeergarden.com

Petaluma Sunrise Rotary and Petaluma People Service join forces again for this year’s Mother’s Day Tea at the Petaluma Woman’s Club on May 11. The event is free for sponsored moms who are without family, but everyone is welcome to bring their mom in exchange for a small donation. The event includes light sandwiches, dessert, tea and entertainment. Visit the “News” section of petalumapeople.org for more info.

Remember all the hubbub last year about a flock of sheep being herded through downtown and out onto McNear Peninsula/Steamer Landing Park around this time? Well, they’re back as the opening ceremony for the Transhumance event, which returns on May 11 with everything from a shepherds’ breakfast to panels on ranching and land ethics, to educational booths, workshops and a marketplace. If you want to talk about reconnecting our agrarian roots to our modern culture, nothing helps “keep the culture in agriculture” quite like events of this nature. Visit sassyandgrassy.com for more info and tickets.

Twisted 2 will hold a cooking class on May 14. April’s was quite a success, ending with an excellent meal with Dick Warner’s wine pairings. Visit twisted2.net or its Facebook page for more info.

