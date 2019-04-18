Where to find Easter meals in Petaluma

Even for those who do not make the pilgrimage to St. Vincent or St. James to celebrate Easter, the holiday is a nice midway point between the rains of winter and early spring, and the warmth of late spring and summer. Here in Petaluma, several local restaurants will mark the occasion with a celebratory brunch.

Restaurants are a busy business so it is no surprise that Easter brunch can sometimes be a last minute decision. Rosen’s 256 North and Stockhome, however, posted Easter brunch menus early for those who like to plan ahead.

Both will host a buffet, offered on Easter Sunday, which is this Sunday, April 21. Rosen’s 256 North put on a classic American spread with ham and prime rib, eggs benedict, an omelet and scramble station, bacon, chicken and apple sausage, potatoes, fresh fruit, granola, yogurt, bagels, lox and cream cheese, plus other bites. There will also be bottomless mimosas, fizzes, Bloody Marys as well as the full drink menu from the bar. Although Rosen’s space is huge, this event is likely to be packed, so reservations are recommended by calling 766-0799.

If tickets are still available for any of Stockhome’s three seatings, count yourself lucky because its special events tend to sell out early. Buffets will be offered at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., packed with a smorgasbord of Swedish treats, including fresh baked breads, smoked salmon, assorted herring, Vasterbotten cheese pie, pickled apple and brown butter, country pate, and yes, Swedish meatballs, plus plenty more. Desserts will include elderberry key lime pie and lingonberry cheese cake. Check for tickets at stockhomerestaurant.com

Seared has also announced special menus for its 6th annual Easter brunch and dinner. With delicacies like pomelo grapefruit brûlée and bacon bourbon doughnuts to start off the meal, one certainly cannot go wrong. Other highlights for the brunch menu include buttermilk waffles with Chandler strawberries, Vermont maple syrup and whipped butter, and, of course, the prime rib hash with spring onions, Yukon potatoes, piquillo peppers, farm fresh eggs and Wagon wheel fondue. For reservations call 762-5997.

Tolay at the Sheraton is rumored to have an Easter brunch but details of that meal were not immediately available. Call 283-2888 for details.

Beyond the Glory announced recently that it, too, would have a special Easter menu but as of Monday, I could find nothing online. Sometimes you just have to call in order to find out if your favorite place is doing anything special (the number is 971-8366).

Whether enjoying some quiet time with immediate family or taking a whole crew to celebrate, Easter is a great excuse to gather together and enjoy a stellar feast.