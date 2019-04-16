Petaluma Schools hire new curriculum director

After six years as principal of Prestwood Elementary School in Sonoma, Jason Sutter is leaving at the end of the current school year to take a position as director of curriculum and instruction in for the Petaluma City Schools District.

“This is a great opportunity for me and my family,” said Sutter in a letter to school families. “While I was not looking for a change, this position is a good learning opportunity I can’t pass up.”

He noted some of the student programs that he championed on campus, like Prestwood’s Walk to Read, Writing Workshop, Bridges Math, and new Walk to Learn program, and the strides he felt he had made in improving communication between the school and the community.

Prior to coming to Sonoma, Sutter was principal of McNear Elementary School in Petaluma.

Sutter said that he is working closely with Superintendent Socorro Shiels to develop and implement a transition plan, and that school families can expect communication to follow about next steps in the recruiting process as the district begins its search for a new principal.

In a follow-up letter to parents on Sunday, Sutter explained the transition process in more detail.

“Principal transitions for any school can be both a challenge or an opportunity,” he said. “Either way, parent input and involvement in the selection process.”