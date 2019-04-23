Petaluma ag award winner’s roots run deep

For 52 years, all of his life, Frank Gambonini has called the Gamlake Dairy home. Nestled between the Petaluma River and Tolay Lake Regional Park, the 500-acre ranch is also home to 200 Holstein and Jersey cows that produce milk for Sierra Organics.

Gambonini’s great-grandfather, Silvio, started the Lakeville Highway dairy 106 years ago. But it was his great-great-grandfather, Battista, who first came to the U.S. from Switzerland, settling on a dairy west of Petaluma. That would make Frank Gambonini and his wife, Stacey, a fifth generation Petaluma dairy family.

“I was born into it,” Gambonini said. “I’ve been here my whole life, and I love it.”

Besides running the Gamlake Dairy, Gambonini has also dedicated a large portion of his time to training the next generation of dairy farmers. His involvement with local 4-H and FFA groups goes back at least a decade. Three of his FFA teams and two 4-H teams have gone on to the nationals, and he has taken teams to the Royal Highland Show in Scotland, one of the most exclusive international dairy competitions.

“Agriculture is now done by 1% of the population,” he said. “A lot of the kids we’ve had don’t have a dairy. We give them an experience, and let them know what we do. It’s an opportunity to give back.”

For his efforts in youth agriculture, Gambonini will be given the Excellence in Agriculture Award at the 2019 Petaluma Community Awards of Excellence April 18 at Rooster Run Event Center.

Like farming, this award runs in the family — his mother, Margret Gambonini won it in the past. She and her husband George, Frank’s father, are the former owners of Gamlake Dairy and still live on the property.

A graduate of Casa Grande High School, Gambonini went on to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he earned a degree in dairy science. He met Stacey, who was selling insurance in Chicago, when she out to visit the Bay Area.

They married and had three daughters, ages 24, 21 and 16.

Gambonini still wakes up every day and tends to his cows, though he said running a dairy has changed a lot during his lifetime. In 2007, the dairy was converted to all organic.

“It’s not as easy as it used to be,” he said. “But farming is rewarding. It’s a opportunity to feed people, to feed the world. You fall in love with the animals. Once it’s in your blood, it’s hard to kick it.”

When he’s not on the farm, Gambonini likes to hunt and fish and visit family. His daughters have raised prize-winning cows on their own, and they seem interested in the dairy industry. The Gambonini family could be sixth generation dairy family.

“We’ll see what they want to do,” he said. “They all love the cows, but they have to make their own decision.”

