PEF administers 338 scholarships

Before a large gathering of appreciative parents and friends, 258 students from the Class of 2019 were honored last weekend at the Petaluma Educational Foundation’s annual Scholarship Reception.

The graduating seniors received 338 scholarship awards totaling $218,650 from 66 PEF managed awards.

For a complete list of all scholarship winners see the April 25 edition of the Petaluma Argus-Courier.