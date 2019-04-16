Former McNear Elementary principal returning to Petaluma schools

After six years as principal of Prestwood Elementary School, Jason Sutter has announced he will leave at the end of the current school year to take a position as director of curriculum and instruction in Petaluma City Schools.

“This is a great opportunity for me and my family,” said Sutter in a letter sent last weekend to school families. “While I was not looking for a change, this position is a good learning opportunity I can’t pass up.”

In the letter he noted some of the student programs that he championed on campus, like Prestwood’s Walk to Read, Writing Workshop, Bridges Math and new Walk to Learn program, and the strides he felt he had made in improving communication between the school and the community.

Prior to coming to Sonoma, Sutter was principal of McNear Elementary School in Petaluma.

Sutter said he is working closely with Sonoma Valley Unified School District Superintendent Socorro Shiels to develop and implement a transition plan.

In a follow-up letter to parents on April 14, he explained the upcoming recruiting process in more detail.

“Principal transitions for any school can be both a challenge or an opportunity,” he said. “Either way, parent input and involvement in the selection process.”