New assistant principal at Casa Grande High

Samantha Azofeifa has been appointed a new assistant principal at Casa Grande High School. She will assume her duties on July 1.

For the past three years, Azofeifa has been an instructional coach in the Mountain View Whisman School District.

During her tenure in Mountain View, she worked to increase student achievement by building teacher capacity. Through her collaboration with teachers, Azofeifa helped establish grade-level essential standards, helped to create a vertical alignment of the curriculum and supported teachers in analyzing student data.

Azofeifa guided the implementation of a new Response to Intervention model that increased overall student reading scores in her school by 18 percent over the course of two years.

She developed tools to monitor student progress and established learner profiles. Azofeifa has supported a consistent implementation of restorative classroom practices and she has created and delivered district-wide trainings on such themes as depth of knowledge, higher order thinking questions, positive classroom climate and growth mindset. As part of her current role, she routinely collaborates with teachers and models demonstration lessons for teachers, coaches and administrators.

Azofeifa spent the past three summers as the summer school principal in Mountain View, where she piloted a district-wide adoption of GLAD strategies and blended learning tools designed to support target populations.

She is a member of the ELA/ELD task force, where she works collaboratively to align curriculum. She also served as the Teacher in Charge for the past five years at her site, where she ensured the well-being of all students and staff when the principal was absent.