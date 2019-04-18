Police log April 10 to 16

April 18, 2019, 8:31AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, April 10

12:27 a.m.: A 13-year-old juvenile from Rohnert Park was arrested at 969 Petaluma Blvd. N. for vehicle theft.

2:15 a.m.: Shawn H. Malen, 37, of San Rafael was cited at the intersection of Petaluma Boulevard N. and Washington Street for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

10:03 a.m.: Steven A. Sotoygama, 37, identified as a transient, was arrested at the intersection of Edith Street and Lynch Creek Trail for violation of probation.

10:21 a.m.: Shane D. Kee, 51, was arrested at the intersection of Edith Street and Lynch Creek Trail for possession of a controlled substance and placing a pollutant near state waters.

11:23 a.m.: Patricia A. Carpenter, 54, of Petaluma was cited at 781 Baywood Dr. for violation of probation.

6:19 p.m.: Jonathan M. Pinski, 42, of Inverness was cited at the intersection of E. D Street and Lakeville Street for driving with a suspended license.

Thursday, April 11

1:23 a.m.: Nickolas B. Nachorny, 34, of Petaluma was cited on the northbound E. Washington Street onramp for driving with a suspended license.

1:23 a.m.: Virginia L. Anderson, 28, identified as a transient, was cited on the northbound E. Washington Street onramp for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

2:10 a.m.: Steven L. Valenti, 39, of Petaluma was cited at 389 S. McDowell Blvd. for violating probation.

12:58 p.m.: Tammy J. Rowell, 36, of Petaluma was arrested at 1363 N. McDowell Blvd. for a probation warrant.

5:46 p.m.: Humberto Lopez, 29, of Petaluma was arrested on Sarah Way for lewd acts with a child under 14 years old.

5:53 p.m.: Laura Renshaw, 49, of Rohnert Park was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard N. for willful cruelty to a child and driving under the influence of alcohol.

10:05 p.m.: Marvin E. Cruz-Bonilla, 36, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of Fair Street and Western Avenue for driving under the influence of alcohol and an outside warrant.

Friday, April 12

12:07 a.m.: Tyler A. Elliott, 25, of Petaluma was arrested at 900 E. Washington St. for a bench warrant.

4:06 a.m.: Benjamin R. Braunstein, 28, of Santa Rosa was cited at 5153 Old Redwood Hwy. for shoplifting.

4:06 a.m.: Patrick Sullivan, 27, of Petaluma was cited at 5153 Old Redwood Hwy. for shoplifting.

9:27 a.m.: Melody L. Thornton, 54, identified as a transient, was arrested on Lindberg Lane for possession of a controlled substance.

2:17 p.m.: Natasha M. Bowden, 34, of Sebastopol was arrested at 1363 N. McDowell Blvd. for shoplifting and a bench warrant.

5:17 p.m.: A 17-year-old juvenile from Petaluma was cited at 621 E. Washington St. for shoplifting.

7:16 p.m.: Joselito A. Mendez, 31, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of E. D Street and Lakeville Street for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a license suspended due to a DUI and an outside warrant.

Saturday, April 13

2:54 a.m.: Andres M. Martinez, 27, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of C Street and Petaluma Boulevard S. for driving under the influence of alcohol, felony violation of probation and driving with a suspended license.

4:33 p.m.: Whitney Dase, 52, of Antioch was arrested at 1689 Baywood Dr. for vehicle theft, vehicle theft with specific priors and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Sunday, April 14

11:16 a.m.: Jason T. Oftedal, 25, of Napa was cited at the intersection of E. Washington Street and Wilson Street for displaying false proof of registration.

12:34 p.m.: Jesse J. Brown, 27, identified as a transient, was arrested at 169 N. McDowell Blvd. for shoplifting and petty theft from a building.

7:10 p.m.: Steven D. Heisler, 31, of Sacramento was arrested on the northbound W. Railroad Avenue onramp for appropriating lost property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, felony violation of parole and few felony offense enhancement.

7:10 p.m.: Andrew C. Vonrembow, 30, of Cameron Park was arrested on the northbound W. Railroad Avenue onramp for appropriating lost property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

7:18 p.m.: Elias A. Murawski, 19, of Riverview was arrested at 745 Baywood Dr. for public intoxication.

Monday, April 15

6:31 a.m.: Richard J. McNamara, 55, of Sebastopol was arrested at 261 N. McDowell Blvd. for loitering, a felony bench warrant and a misdemeanor bench warrant.

9:46 a.m.: Luis A. Gutierrez-Trujillo, 36, of Petaluma was arrested at 700 Lakeville Circle for a bench warrant.

10:27 p.m.: Karen P. Mahoney-Trujillo, 63, of Santa Rosa was arrested at the intersection of Lindberg Lane and Payran Street for an outside warrant.

Tuesday, April 16

1:28 a.m.: Edward Garaventa, 25, of Petaluma was arrested at 5300 Old Redwood Hwy. for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

12:25 a.m.: William Hundell, 49, of Petaluma was arrested on East Washington Street for violation of probation.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine