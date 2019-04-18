Police log April 10 to 16

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, April 10

12:27 a.m.: A 13-year-old juvenile from Rohnert Park was arrested at 969 Petaluma Blvd. N. for vehicle theft.

2:15 a.m.: Shawn H. Malen, 37, of San Rafael was cited at the intersection of Petaluma Boulevard N. and Washington Street for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

10:03 a.m.: Steven A. Sotoygama, 37, identified as a transient, was arrested at the intersection of Edith Street and Lynch Creek Trail for violation of probation.

10:21 a.m.: Shane D. Kee, 51, was arrested at the intersection of Edith Street and Lynch Creek Trail for possession of a controlled substance and placing a pollutant near state waters.

11:23 a.m.: Patricia A. Carpenter, 54, of Petaluma was cited at 781 Baywood Dr. for violation of probation.

6:19 p.m.: Jonathan M. Pinski, 42, of Inverness was cited at the intersection of E. D Street and Lakeville Street for driving with a suspended license.

Thursday, April 11

1:23 a.m.: Nickolas B. Nachorny, 34, of Petaluma was cited on the northbound E. Washington Street onramp for driving with a suspended license.

1:23 a.m.: Virginia L. Anderson, 28, identified as a transient, was cited on the northbound E. Washington Street onramp for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

2:10 a.m.: Steven L. Valenti, 39, of Petaluma was cited at 389 S. McDowell Blvd. for violating probation.

12:58 p.m.: Tammy J. Rowell, 36, of Petaluma was arrested at 1363 N. McDowell Blvd. for a probation warrant.

5:46 p.m.: Humberto Lopez, 29, of Petaluma was arrested on Sarah Way for lewd acts with a child under 14 years old.

5:53 p.m.: Laura Renshaw, 49, of Rohnert Park was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard N. for willful cruelty to a child and driving under the influence of alcohol.

10:05 p.m.: Marvin E. Cruz-Bonilla, 36, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of Fair Street and Western Avenue for driving under the influence of alcohol and an outside warrant.

Friday, April 12

12:07 a.m.: Tyler A. Elliott, 25, of Petaluma was arrested at 900 E. Washington St. for a bench warrant.

4:06 a.m.: Benjamin R. Braunstein, 28, of Santa Rosa was cited at 5153 Old Redwood Hwy. for shoplifting.

4:06 a.m.: Patrick Sullivan, 27, of Petaluma was cited at 5153 Old Redwood Hwy. for shoplifting.

9:27 a.m.: Melody L. Thornton, 54, identified as a transient, was arrested on Lindberg Lane for possession of a controlled substance.

2:17 p.m.: Natasha M. Bowden, 34, of Sebastopol was arrested at 1363 N. McDowell Blvd. for shoplifting and a bench warrant.

5:17 p.m.: A 17-year-old juvenile from Petaluma was cited at 621 E. Washington St. for shoplifting.

7:16 p.m.: Joselito A. Mendez, 31, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of E. D Street and Lakeville Street for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a license suspended due to a DUI and an outside warrant.