Things to do this week in Sonoma County, April 19-April 28

Friday, April 19

The Purple Ones: Prince tribute band. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

“Jesus Christ Superstar”: Rock opera, Santa Rosa Junior College presentation. Opens 7:30 p.m. Maria Carrillo High School Auditorium, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$22. Through May 5. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu/current-season.

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: Barbs fly and laughs ensue as middle-aged siblings bicker and complain about their lives. Opens 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$25. Through May 5. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Epic Friday Night Comedy: Headliner Eric Blake, plus Chris Ferdinandson and Kala Keller. 8 p.m. Epicenter, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-367-2370 or visit totalbern.com.

Mozart’s “Requiem”: Good Friday concert featuring St. Cecilia Choir, Cantiamo, Incarnation Orchestra and soloists. 8 p.m. Church of the Incarnation, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-579-2604, incarnationsantarosa.org.

Saturday, April 20

Matthew Montfort and Antoine Lamman: Guitar and Arabic percussion duet. 2 p.m. Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, call 707-308-3020 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

Peter Van Gelder: Sitar master and visiting tabla master Dana Pandey, North Indian classical ragas concert. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Sonoma Modern | Contemporary: Sonoma County’s historic and contemporary artists. Opening day, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets are $5-$15. Through June 16. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Villalobos Brothers: Contemporary Mexican music featuring high-octane fiddling. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

“Reflectivity”: Artists respond to climate change. Opening day, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Healdsburg Center for the Arts. Free. Through June 2. For more information, call 707-431-1970 or visit healdsburgcenterforthearts.org.

Easter Carnival: Arts and crafts, games, face painting, animal show. 10 a.m.-noon. Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville. Tickets are $12, reservations required. For more information, call 707-857-1400 or visit francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

Skating with the Easter Beagle: Ice skating, Easter eggs, prizes, photos. 12:30-3:30 p.m. Snoopy’s Home Ice, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5, free skate rentals. For more information, call 707-546-7147 or visit snoopyshomeice.com.

California Redwood Chorale: “Goodnight Moon” and other selections by living American composers, poet Dana Gioia. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, April 21

Earth Day Celebration: Wine tasting, orchard hike, vineyard tour, lawn games, live music, fishing, farm-fresh goods. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21, Bell Mountain Ranch, Healdsburg. Tickets are $40, kids free, reservations required. For more information, call 707-431-8845 or visit medlockames.com/events.

Hunt for the Hare: Brunch, egg hunt and Hunt for the Hare tour. 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Safari West, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $40-$75, reservations required. For more information, call 707-566-3667 or visit safariwest.com/calendar/hunt-for-the-hare.

Monday, April 22

‘The Human Element’: Arthouse Screening Series, climate change documentary and panel discussion. 6 p.m. Monday, Raven Film Center, Healdsburg. Tickets are $12-$15 advance, $2 for students. For more information, call 707-893-7150 or visit avfilmsociety.org.

Tuesday, April 23

White Denim: Rock ’n’ roll band from Austin, Texas. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $16-$18. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.