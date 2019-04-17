Things to do this week in Sonoma County, April 19-April 28

DIANE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 17, 2019

Friday, April 19

The Purple Ones: Prince tribute band. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

“Jesus Christ Superstar”: Rock opera, Santa Rosa Junior College presentation. Opens 7:30 p.m. Maria Carrillo High School Auditorium, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$22. Through May 5. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu/current-season.

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: Barbs fly and laughs ensue as middle-aged siblings bicker and complain about their lives. Opens 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$25. Through May 5. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Epic Friday Night Comedy: Headliner Eric Blake, plus Chris Ferdinandson and Kala Keller. 8 p.m. Epicenter, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-367-2370 or visit totalbern.com.

Mozart’s “Requiem”: Good Friday concert featuring St. Cecilia Choir, Cantiamo, Incarnation Orchestra and soloists. 8 p.m. Church of the Incarnation, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-579-2604, incarnationsantarosa.org.

Saturday, April 20

Matthew Montfort and Antoine Lamman: Guitar and Arabic percussion duet. 2 p.m. Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, call 707-308-3020 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

Peter Van Gelder: Sitar master and visiting tabla master Dana Pandey, North Indian classical ragas concert. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Sonoma Modern | Contemporary: Sonoma County’s historic and contemporary artists. Opening day, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets are $5-$15. Through June 16. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Villalobos Brothers: Contemporary Mexican music featuring high-octane fiddling. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

“Reflectivity”: Artists respond to climate change. Opening day, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Healdsburg Center for the Arts. Free. Through June 2. For more information, call 707-431-1970 or visit healdsburgcenterforthearts.org.

Easter Carnival: Arts and crafts, games, face painting, animal show. 10 a.m.-noon. Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville. Tickets are $12, reservations required. For more information, call 707-857-1400 or visit francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

Skating with the Easter Beagle: Ice skating, Easter eggs, prizes, photos. 12:30-3:30 p.m. Snoopy’s Home Ice, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5, free skate rentals. For more information, call 707-546-7147 or visit snoopyshomeice.com.

California Redwood Chorale: “Goodnight Moon” and other selections by living American composers, poet Dana Gioia. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, April 21

Earth Day Celebration: Wine tasting, orchard hike, vineyard tour, lawn games, live music, fishing, farm-fresh goods. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21, Bell Mountain Ranch, Healdsburg. Tickets are $40, kids free, reservations required. For more information, call 707-431-8845 or visit medlockames.com/events.

Hunt for the Hare: Brunch, egg hunt and Hunt for the Hare tour. 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Safari West, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $40-$75, reservations required. For more information, call 707-566-3667 or visit safariwest.com/calendar/hunt-for-the-hare.

Monday, April 22

‘The Human Element’: Arthouse Screening Series, climate change documentary and panel discussion. 6 p.m. Monday, Raven Film Center, Healdsburg. Tickets are $12-$15 advance, $2 for students. For more information, call 707-893-7150 or visit avfilmsociety.org.

Tuesday, April 23

White Denim: Rock ’n’ roll band from Austin, Texas. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $16-$18. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Jacqueline Winspear: ‘The American Agent – A Maisie Dobbs Novel.’ 7 p.m. Tuesday, Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Wednesday, April 24

‘Family in Transition’: Documentary; father in small Israeli town reveals he’s a transgender woman. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $9.50-$11.75. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.

Thursday, April 25

Scotty McCreery: Country singer/songwriter. 8 p.m. Thursday, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39-$59. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Stand Up Science with Shane Mauss: Comedic look at science. 8 p.m. Thursday, Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Poetry readings: Barbara Brauer, Camille Norton and Sonoma County Poet Laureate Maya Khosla. 7 p.m. Thursday, Readers’ Books, Sonoma. Free. For more information, visit sixteenrivers.org.

Friday, April 26

Dorian Wind Quintet: Chamber music concert, ‘Polished & Passionate.’ 7:30 p.m. April 26, Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $18.75-$29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu/chamber-concerts#6.

People’s Music: Hoytus & New Paradise, Stony Point Ramblers, Washington Hill, Whispering Light. 7:30 p.m. April 26, Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15, benefits OCA. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Ron White: Grammy-nominated stand-up comic and actor. 8 p.m. April 26, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $66, $145-$255 for VIP. Mature audiences. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Chicano Batman: Los Angeles-based Latino band; soul, rock, tropical and psychedelic mixes. 8:30 p.m. April 26, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $32-$35. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Dirty Cello: High-energy blues and bluegrass to rock and covers. 8 p.m. April 26, HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $12-$22. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Gil Shaham: Internationally celebrated violinist in recital with pianist Akira Eguchi: 7:30 p.m. April 26, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, April 27

30th annual Passport to Dry Creek Valley: Wine and food festival. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 27-28, 40-plus Dry Creek Valley wineries, northern Sonoma County. Tickets are $92.50-$150, $50 for designated drivers. For more information, visit drycreekvalley.org/events/passport-dry-creek-valley/.

Butter and Egg Days: Activities and entertainment 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., kids’ parade 11:30 a.m., main parade at noon, April 27, downtown Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-9348 or visit petalumadowntown.com/butter-and-egg-days-parade.

Food and Wine Spring Fling: Tastings from 30-plus gourmet restaurants and wineries. 1-4 p.m. April 27, downtown Guerneville. Tickets are $30-$50. For more information, call 707-869-9000 or visit russianriver.com/events/russian-river-food-wine-spring-fling/.

Phil Kopczynski: Award-winning stand-up comic with a following on YouTube Channel. 7 p.m. April 27, Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Blossoms, Bees & Barnyard Babies: Sonoma County Farm Trails’ Spring Tour. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27-28, various locations. Free to nominal fees. Maps and required reservations. For more information, visit farmtrails.org.

Earth Day OnStage Festival: Earth-friendly exhibitors, entertainment, kids’ activities, food, beer and wine garden. Noon- 4 p.m. April 27, Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit srcity.org/2139/Earth-Day-OnStage.

Myla Goldberg: ‘Feast Your Eyes,’ original portrait of a mother and artist. 6 p.m. April 27, Copperfield’s Books, Healdsburg. Free. For more information, call 707-433-9270 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Sonoma Bach: ‘Spring Returns – An Affirming Flame;’ David Parsons, organ. 8 p.m. April 27, 3 p.m. April 28, Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, call 707-347-9491 or visit sonomabach.org.

Jackie Ryan and Larry Vuckovich Quartet: Jazz performance. 5:30 and 8 p.m. April 27, Bodega Harbour Yacht Club, Bodega Bay. Tickets are $35-$45, $55 for VIP. For more information, visit hjentertainmentgroup.com.

Sunday, April 28

Kelseyville Olive Festival: Olives and olive oils, vendors, family activities, olive mill tours. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 28, Chacewater Winery & Olive Mill, Kelseyville. Free. For more information, visit lakefrc.org/special-events/kof/.

Snoopy’s Home Ice 50th Anniversary: Public skating at 1969 prices, Peanuts characters. 12:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. April 28, Snoopy’s Home Ice, Santa Rosa. Tickets are 75 cents to $1.25, 75-cent hot dog lunch. For more information, call 707-546-7147 or visit snoopyshomeice.com.

Day Under the Oaks: Open house, education fair, entertainment and activities. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Free. For more information, visit duo.santarosa.edu.

‘Music of the Knights’: Santa Rosa Symphony Pops Series; Michael Berkowitz, conductor. 3 p.m. April 28, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37-$90. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Lucius: Acoustic tour fronted by Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig. 5 p.m. April 28, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets are $47. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

