2019 Easter events and egg hunts in Sonoma County

The Easter Bunny will be quite busy this year, as Sonoma County residents will get a chance to visit the furry holiday hare at various locations hosting Easter egg hunts and brunches.

Skip the line to the bunny: The Easter Bunny will be making appearances at Santa Rosa Plaza, now through April 20 at various times throughout the day. Parents can purchase tickets for photos with the Easter Bunny here.

Easter Bunny comes to Fundemonium: Visit and take photos with the Easter Bunny at Fundemonium in Rohnert Park on April 14 from 2-4 p.m. and April 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event will also include playtime in the activity area. For more information, contact Fundemonium at 707-800-4060.

Larson Family Winery Easter events: Who says parents can’t join in on the Easter fun? As part of an adult Easter egg hunt April 15-19, Larson Family Winery in Sonoma will be hiding five eggs with great prizes inside each day in the tasting room. On April 21, the Easter Bunny will be visiting the winery tasting room from noon to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the winery at 707-938-3031.

Healdsburg Noon Rotary Club Easter Egg Hunt: Find hidden egg treasures at this holiday event, starting at 9 a.m. April 20 at Fitch Mountain Elementary School. For more information, contact the rotary club at 650-714-5546.

Sonoma Valley Easter Egg Hunt: Soroptimist International of Sonoma Valley will be holding its annual Easter egg hunt April 20 starting at 10 a.m. on the Historic Sonoma Plaza, where kids can search for candy-filled eggs or the prized “Golden Egg.” Children can also greet and take memorable Easter photos with the Easter Bunny. For more information, contact Soroptimist International at 707-953-3621.

Sebastopol Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt: The Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol is hosting its free annual Easter egg hunt at Ives Park in Sebastopol at 10 a.m. sharp on April 20. Children of all ages can find treats and colored eggs and pose for pictures with the Easter Bunny. For more information, contact the club at kiwanis@seb.org.

Tesoro Flowers Easter Centerpiece Workshop: Sonoma’s Tesoro Flowers will teach a centerpiece building workshop April 20, 10 a.m. to noon, to display at your Easter brunch. Guests can enjoy complimentary wine and brunch bites as they design beautiful flower arrangements, which will include lilacs, hydrangeas, viburnum snowball and bulb flowers. Tickets are $125 per participant and advanced reservations are required as space is limited. For more information, contact the flower shop at 707-939-6931.

Adobe Christian Easter Eggstravaganza: Petaluma’s Adobe Christian Church will hold a massive egg hunt April 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., along with live music, craft tables, an obstacle course and more. Attendance is $10 per family and food will be available for purchase. For more information, contact the church at 707-763-2012.

Skating with the Easter Beagle: Celebrate springtime with your favorite “Peanuts” beagle at Snoopy’s Home Ice in Santa Rosa, April 20 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Guests can skate and take photos with Snoopy the Easter Beagle, hunt for Easter eggs and win prizes. A $5 skating admission includes a skate rental. For more information, contact Kendall Grove at the ice rink at 707-546-7147.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery Easter Carnival: On April 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, this arts and crafts carnival will feature plenty of games for kids, face painting, craft stations and an animal show. A special holiday menu will be available at the Pool Café. Tickets are $12 per child, ages 12 and under, and proceeds will be donated to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts “Music for Schools” program. For more information, contact the winery at 707-857-1400.