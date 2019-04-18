2019 Easter events and egg hunts in Sonoma County

MACI MARTELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 18, 2019, 7:53AM
Updated 8 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Easter Bunny will be quite busy this year, as Sonoma County residents will get a chance to visit the furry holiday hare at various locations hosting Easter egg hunts and brunches.

Skip the line to the bunny: The Easter Bunny will be making appearances at Santa Rosa Plaza, now through April 20 at various times throughout the day. Parents can purchase tickets for photos with the Easter Bunny here.

Easter Bunny comes to Fundemonium: Visit and take photos with the Easter Bunny at Fundemonium in Rohnert Park on April 14 from 2-4 p.m. and April 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event will also include playtime in the activity area. For more information, contact Fundemonium at 707-800-4060.

Larson Family Winery Easter events: Who says parents can’t join in on the Easter fun? As part of an adult Easter egg hunt April 15-19, Larson Family Winery in Sonoma will be hiding five eggs with great prizes inside each day in the tasting room. On April 21, the Easter Bunny will be visiting the winery tasting room from noon to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the winery at 707-938-3031.

Healdsburg Noon Rotary Club Easter Egg Hunt: Find hidden egg treasures at this holiday event, starting at 9 a.m. April 20 at Fitch Mountain Elementary School. For more information, contact the rotary club at 650-714-5546.

Sonoma Valley Easter Egg Hunt: Soroptimist International of Sonoma Valley will be holding its annual Easter egg hunt April 20 starting at 10 a.m. on the Historic Sonoma Plaza, where kids can search for candy-filled eggs or the prized “Golden Egg.” Children can also greet and take memorable Easter photos with the Easter Bunny. For more information, contact Soroptimist International at 707-953-3621.

Sebastopol Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt: The Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol is hosting its free annual Easter egg hunt at Ives Park in Sebastopol at 10 a.m. sharp on April 20. Children of all ages can find treats and colored eggs and pose for pictures with the Easter Bunny. For more information, contact the club at kiwanis@seb.org.

Tesoro Flowers Easter Centerpiece Workshop: Sonoma’s Tesoro Flowers will teach a centerpiece building workshop April 20, 10 a.m. to noon, to display at your Easter brunch. Guests can enjoy complimentary wine and brunch bites as they design beautiful flower arrangements, which will include lilacs, hydrangeas, viburnum snowball and bulb flowers. Tickets are $125 per participant and advanced reservations are required as space is limited. For more information, contact the flower shop at 707-939-6931.

Adobe Christian Easter Eggstravaganza: Petaluma’s Adobe Christian Church will hold a massive egg hunt April 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., along with live music, craft tables, an obstacle course and more. Attendance is $10 per family and food will be available for purchase. For more information, contact the church at 707-763-2012.

Skating with the Easter Beagle: Celebrate springtime with your favorite “Peanuts” beagle at Snoopy’s Home Ice in Santa Rosa, April 20 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Guests can skate and take photos with Snoopy the Easter Beagle, hunt for Easter eggs and win prizes. A $5 skating admission includes a skate rental. For more information, contact Kendall Grove at the ice rink at 707-546-7147.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery Easter Carnival: On April 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, this arts and crafts carnival will feature plenty of games for kids, face painting, craft stations and an animal show. A special holiday menu will be available at the Pool Café. Tickets are $12 per child, ages 12 and under, and proceeds will be donated to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts “Music for Schools” program. For more information, contact the winery at 707-857-1400.

West Wines Easter Quiz Walk in the Vineyard: Take a walk through this picturesque Healdsburg vineyard, where adults can answer questions about Sonoma County nature, vineyards and wine and kids can answer questions on Sonoma animals and plants. Winetasting, cheese and charcuteries will be available for adults, and kids will be treated to a jelly beans and apple juice pairing. The vineyard hike, April 20-21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (4 p.m. Sunday), is included with a tasting fee and free for club members. For more information, contact the winery at 707-433-2066.

Easter at Spring Hills: Spring Hills Church in Santa Rosa is celebrating Easter with a free Eggstravaganza, 1-5 p.m. April 20, featuring food, crafts, face painting, farm animals and egg hunts for all ages every hour. On Easter Sunday, April 21, the church will hold an outdoor sunrise service with a pancake breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m. For more information, contact the church at 707-579-5683.

Easter Bottomless Brunch: TIPS Roadside in Kenwood is hosting an all-you-can-eat Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 21. Brunch dishes include grilled tri-tip, fried chicken, shrimp and grits, and prime rib, among other delectable sides. And it wouldn’t be a holiday brunch without the bottomless mimosas and bloody mary’s, included with an upgrade. The brunch costs $34 per person, kids 6-12 eat for $17, and kids 5 and under eat free. For more information, contact TIPS Roadside at 707-509-0078.

Viansa Sonoma Easter brunch and egg hunt: This scenic Sonoma Valley winery will host a springtime family brunch featuring fresh baked pastries, an omelet station, waffle bar, Easter cupcakes and more, starting at 10 a.m. on April 21. Parents can enjoy a complimentary glass of Viansa Sonoma’s newly released rosé while the kids hunt for eggs and take photos with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $55, or $45 for club members, and $25 for children 12 and under. For more information, contact the winery at 800-995-4740.

Hunt for the Hare: Join Santa Rosa’s Safari West for its 18th annual Hunt for the Hare Easter celebration April 21. The event starts with a brunch featuring pastries, French toast, smoked salmon, Easter ham, macaroni and cheese, and more, followed by an Easter egg hunt and a Hunt for the Hare Tour. The festivities are at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and costs $75 for adults, $40 for children ages 4-12 and free for toddlers. For more information, contact Safari West at 707-579-2551.

Assembly of God Easter Egg and Candy Hunt: The Rohnert Park Assembly of God Church is hosting a free Easter egg and candy hunt at noon, April 21, after an Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Bring a copy of the Press Democrat newspaper and your child will receive a free gift. For more information, contact the church at 707-584-5673.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine