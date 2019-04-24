PEF Scholarships help 258 graduates on their way

April 23, 2019, 6:53PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Moving on to college or a trade school is a little easier for 258 of Petaluma’s best and brightest due to scholarships administered by the Petaluma Educational Foundation.

Graduating seniors from all Petaluma high schools were presented scholarships totaling $218,650 at an awards ceremony hosted by PEF.

The non-profit agency serves all 38 Petaluma-area transitional kindergarten through 12th grade schools, including administering 66 scholarships provided by local individuals, service clubs, businesses and others. Since 1990, PEF has awarded scholarships totaling more than $3.5 million.

Scholarship Recipients:

Alan J. Pounds Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; will pursue a higher education degree or certificate in an industrial arts, vocational trade program, 2 or 4-year college.

Robert Soukesian PHS $600

John Vosseler PHS $600

Alphabet Soup Thrift Store Scholarship

Minimun GPA: 3.0; will pursue a career in fashion or merchandising, or who has volunteered at the store; will attend a 2 or 4-year college, trade or vocational school.

Valentin Barrera-Flores PHS $500

Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPA Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; will pursue a higher education degree in accounting or business.

Serena Horvath PHS $500

Faith Rea CGHS $500

Bug Under Glass Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.8; will attend a 2-4 year college or university to pursue a career in biology, zoology or natural science.

Kayla Pearson PHS $500

Butch Milliron Athletic Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.0; must have played multiple sports in high school; will attend a 2 or 4-year college.

Garrett Esponda CGHS $500

Miranna Lindberg PHS $500

Capt. John Siembieda Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; will attend a trade/vocational school, apprenticeship/certification program or a 2 or 4-year college.

Barbara Garza PHS $500

Carmen Scott-Fry Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA 3.5; PHS Student; will attend a 4-year college.

Marina Armstrong PHS $1,000

Aylin Ayala-Gallardo PHS $750

Matthew Baxman PHS $1,000

Lillian Catarozoli PHS $1,000

Nicole Efstathiu PHS $1,000

Camille Flynn PHS $1,000

Claire Hale PHS $750

Nathan Hale PHS $750

Jacob Harvard PHS $500

Serena Horvath PHS $750

Jonathan Keefer PHS $750

Jaden Krist PHS $500

Andrea Lopez Avila PHS $750

Arlette Martinez-Cruz PHS $750

Thea McDarrah PHS $500

Elizabeth Nielsen PHS $750

Kaileigh Pate PHS $750

Colton Prieto PHS $750

John Ramirez PHS $750

Yessenia Resendiz Torres PHS $750

Colten Ronshausen PHS $750

Simone Smith PHS $750

Maria Soares PHS $750

Nicolette Starke PHS $1,000

Ben Van der Meer PHS $750

Maddie Weber PHS $750

Charles Winter PHS $1,000

Carol Brandner Occupations with Children Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.5; will pursue a career related to children.

Ashley Brounstein CGHS $500

Clarence & Rosilda Rogers Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; will pursue a higher education degree in agriculture and or dairy.

Amanda King PHS $500

Derrick Pomi PHS $500

Community Achievement Awards

Students achieving top ten GPA at PHS & CGHS and top five GPA

at SVHS.

Belen Altamirano CGHS $500

Colin Birkenstock SVHS $500

Martin Burstein PHS $500

Kevin Cadle CGHS $500

Jonathan Carlson SVHS $500

Dylan Cashman SVHS $500

Lillian Catarozoli PHS $500

Nicole Efstathiu PHS $500

Camille Flynn PHS $500

Nicholas Grisanti SVHS $500

Hannah Hermann PHS $500

Anton Horvath PHS $500

Hannah Keaton CGHS $500

Shreyas Kompalli CGHS $500

Christina Lang PHS $500

Tallulah Lefkowitz PHS $500

April Lu CGHS $500

Axel Perales CGHS $500

Matthew Rainey SVHS $500

Colten Ronshausen PHS $500

Samveda Rukmangadhan CGHS $500

Chrisato Ruo SVHS $500

Ethan Shahbazian PHS $500

Kevin Sittner CGHS $500

Robert Steger CGHS $500

Lance Sunshine CGHS $500

Molly Zhou CGHS $500

Cristian Arango Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA 3.5 for a PHS student pursuing a degree in computer science, engineering, web design or business; has a minimum of 100 community service hours; will attend a 4-year school, or a 2-year community college or vocational school.

Jorge Villalobos PHS $500

Dan Caletti Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.5; will pursue a career in Ag and attend a 2-4 year college, trade or vocational school.

Derrick Pomi PHS $500

Danielle G. Mendez Memorial Scholarship

Minimum 3.0 GPA for a CGHS student pursuing a degree in engineering or veterinary sciences; will attend a 4-year school; and has community service.

Suraj Rajan CGHS $500

Darren Hansen Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.5; PHS student who will pursue a degree in engineering at community college or 4-year college.

Larissa Kiefer PHS $1,000

Ed Grossi Memorial Automotive Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.0; will pursue a higher education degree in the automotive industry.

Robert Soukesian PHS $1,000

Edwin Kelsey Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; will attend a 2 or 4-year college; must carry at least 12 units per semester.

Sue Frances Jacob CGHS $1,000

Lauren McGuinn CGHS $1,000

Ian McKissick CGHS $800

Alexandria Pittman PHS $1,000

Dominic Sbrocco CGHS $800

Colton Shimek CGHS $800

Ellin Trueblood Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.2; will attend a trade/vocational school, apprenticeship/certificate program, 2 or 4-year college.

Alexandria Pittman PHS $550

Fabulous Women Martha Domont Scholarship

Available to a student who has risen above challenges and has given back to the community.

Kiera Lager SAHS $500

Frances Casella Wildlife Management Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.0; will pursue a degree in fish & game management, conservation of wildlife and in the avocation of hunting and fishing.

Keshra Fedrick PHS $500

Nazmieh Kawasmi CGHS $500

Rachel Lucine CGHS $500

Kayla Pearson PHS $500

GC Micro Corporation Scholarship

Minimum 3.0 GPA; will attend a vocational, 2 or 4-year school in the area of science, technology, engineering or math; is of Hispanic background.

Belen Altamirano CGHS $1,000

Jorge Villalobos PHS $1,000

Gary Ravani Memorial (PFT) Scholarship;

parent is a teacher in the Petaluma City School District.

Alex Campbell CGHS $500

Morgan Cordova SA $500

Ashley Hancock CGHS $500

Ellaluna Hodes-Lochtan AHS $500

Carter Howe CHS $500

Connor Klemenok CGHS $500

Tyler Krist PHS $500

Tessa Lambert PHS $500

Brody Lang PHS $500

Chris Lua WHS $500

Kaitlyn Mainaris CGHS $500

Margaret Millard CGHS $500

Liam O’Niell PHS $500

Evan Pellkofer PHS $500

Brandon Reyes PHS $500

Scott Rocca CGHS $500

Grace Ruddell PHS $500

Mia Santander CGHS $500

Patrick Sharp CGHS $500

Indya Smith PHS $500

Ben Van der Meer PHS $500

Gene Benedetti MemoriaL Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.5; will pursue a higher education degree in agriculture or athletics.

Lucas Cheda PHS $1,000

Danielle Horick PHS $1,000

Amanda King PHS $1,000

Derrick Pomi PHS $1,000

Cole Powers PHS $1,000

Grant Elementary School Alumni Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; and must have graduated the 6th grade at Grant; will be attending a trade/vocation, 2 or 4-year college.

Anna Demma PHS $500

Guglielmetti-Hansen Ag Scholarship

An undergraduate fund to attend St. Vincent High School. Family has ties to agricultural community.

Giovanni Antonini SVHS $1,500

Abigail Carvajal SVHS $1,500

Jane Crosby SVHS $2,000

Harry Kimball Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA 3.5; will attend a 4-year school; pursue a degree in business or economics; must also be involved in an

extra curricular school activity or sport.

Kalia Aiwohi CGHS $1,000

Heather Campbell Sports Medicine Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.0; CGHS student; will pursue a career in sports medicine/athletic training; will attend a 2 or 4-year college.

Joshua Garcia CGHS $250

Henris Family Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.0; will pursue a higher education degree in industrial arts or vocational trade program.

Christopher Amador Arango CGHS $500

Michael Ayala PHS $500

Damaris Baires PHS $500

Tess Barend PHS $500

Tiffany Bernal SAHS $500

Ava Buric CGHS $500

Chase Moser CGHS $500

Maria Cruz CGHS $500

Susana Cruz Mejia CGHS $500

Cameron Downing CGHS $500

Callan Durenberger PHS $500

Daisy Garcia PHS $500

Leslie Godinez SAHS $500

Kendall Grube PHS $500

Ashley Hancock CGHS $500

Tyler Krist PHS $500

Chase Moser CGHS $500

Zoe Nicol SAHS $500

Hailey Piezzi PHS $500

Jasmine Serrano CGHS $500

Stephanos Sideris PHS $500

Kapena Spring PHS $500

Kristin Ward VOHS $500

Ethan Wilson PHS $500

Marlon Zapeta SAHS $500

Hillcrest Dental Group Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; will pursue a higher education degree oertificate in health science.

Madison McCallister CGHS $1,000

Jim Pacciorini Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0, PHS student; must be successful in both athletics and academics during high school, will attend a 4-year

college.

Jaden Krist PHS $950

Cole Powers PHS $950

John & Andrea Barella Vocational Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.0; involved in the Industrial Arts or Agricultural Science program; will pursue a higher education degree or certificate in an industrial arts or vocational trade program.

Lucas Cheda PHS $575

John Vosseler PHS $575

John and Elrose Lounibos Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; SVHS student; will attend a 4-year college; demonstrated extraordinary community service during high school.

Nicholas Grisanti SVHS $600

John Ramatici Memorial Scholarship

sponsored by the Rotary Club of Petaluma

Minimum GPA: 2.5; must have been in interact; participated in school and community service; will attend a 2 or 4-year college.

Sydney Dennis PHS $775

Ava Schafbuch PHS $775

Kim and Bill Jensen/Valley Vista Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.0; have overcome an educational challenge such as RSP; be a Valley Vista graduate; will attend a

trade/vocational, apprenticeship program, 2 or 4-year college.

Valentin Barrera-Flores PHS $500

Daniel Silva Carrero PHS $500

Kiwanis Club of Petaluma Community Service Scholarship

Will attend a 4-year college; is able to demonstrate a commitment to community service during high school.

Tessa Lambert PHS $1,000

Lanker-McHugh Scholarship

Minimum GPA 2.5 for a PHS student who is or has been active in FFA; will pursue a degree in Ag or business and attend a trade, apprenticeship/certification program or a 2-4 year college.

Amanda King PHS $250

Larry Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; participated in sports in high school; team player not necessarily the star player; will attend a trade/vocational school, career business school or community college.

Olivia Zimmerman PHS $400

Lift Off Scholarship

Minimum GPA 2.0; PHS student who has a learning disability; has had an IEP during high school;will pursue a degree

in higher education.

Domenic Chaffer PHS $500

MacIlvain Academic Honor Roll Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.5; for a PHS student who has taken 4 college prep courses in all 7 semesters; will attend a 4-year college.

Kassidy Bacon PHS $750

Josefina Barajas PHS $750

Kendra Barry PHS $500

Ebony Berry-Brown PHS $750

Martin Burstein PHS $500

Dominic Butts PHS $500

John Candau PHS $750

Aidan Cannon PHS $1,000

Myles Clark PHS $500

Anna Demma PHS $750

Sydney Dennis PHS $750

Sean Devincenzi PHS $500

Gary Ellwood PHS $500

Savannah Engler PHS $500

Griffin Epstein PHS $750

Kiera Flaherty PHS $500

Janice French PHS $500

Jack Gallagher PHS $500

Kameron Grant PHS $500

Elizabeth Greenlief PHS $750

Miranda Grevin PHS $500

Tiffany Harrend PHS $750

Hannah Hermann PHS $1,000

Alondra Hernandez PHS $750

Daxton Hogya PHS $500

Devon Hong PHS $750

Colby Johnson PHS $500

Kylie Kerr PHS $500

Larissa Kiefer PHS $500

Christina Lang PHS $1,000

Miranna Lindberg PHS $500

Sarah Mughannam PHS $500

Kayla Pearson PHS $750

Theo Pologeorgis PHS $1,000

Lizsi Quiroz Garcia PHS $500

Ariana Rossetti PHS $750

Ava Schafbuch PHS $500

Ethan Shahbazian PHS $1,000

Nicholas Siembieda PHS $750

Indya Smith PHS $500

Hallie Starke PHS $500

Enzo Staub PHS $500

Lucas Stevenson PHS $500

Jacob Sullivan PHS $500

Simone Tranfaglia PHS $500

Izabella Wunschel PHS $500

Cole Yant PHS $500

Grace Young PHS $500

MacIlvain Family Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0 for a PHS student; will attend a trade vocational school, 2 or 4-year college.

Kenny Alexander PHS $750

Jordan Amador-Lopez PHS $1,000

Samantha Andrews PHS $500

David Aragon Jacinto PHS $750

Nick Ayers PHS $500

Angelica Barajas Contreras PHS $750

Allyssa Bautista PHS $500

Katie Bechler PHS $750

Jacob Bettencourt PHS $500

Seyli Cab Escobedo PHS $500

Zachary Clark PHS $500

Katelyn Collings PHS $500

Matthew Corda PHS $500

Raul Cruz Rosalino PHS $500

Daniel DeCarli PHS $500

Jason Diaz Carreno PHS $500

Callan Durenberger PHS $500

Garrett Freitas PHS $500

Jessee Gerhardt PHS $500

Cristopher Gopar Carreno PHS $1,000

Connor Gors PHS $750

Jaycee Gustafson PHS $500

Robbie Isetta PHS $500

Samuel Jacobs PHS $750

Harmony Jensen PHS $750

Christina Leach PHS $750

Hannah Morris PHS $500

Nallely Ornelas PHS $500

Oscar Ornelas PHS $750

Regan O’Rourke PHS $500

Elyse Osman PHS $500

Michael Pichardo PHS $500

Brandon Reyes PHS $500

Marly Schrock PHS $500

Sean Schumikowski PHS $500

McLaren Shattuck PHS $1,000

Stephanos Sideris PHS $750

Daniel Silva Carrero PHS $500

Sandy Sirois PHS $750

Jake Statz PHS $500

Cole Stremlau PHS $500

Jacob Tanny PHS $750

Karla Velasco Mendoza PHS $500

John Vosseler PHS $500

Lucas Waters PHS $750

Hailey Williams PHS $500

Riley Zajonc PHS $500

Max Cerini Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.5; will pursue a higher education degree in the construction or building industry.

Owen Hill PHS $1,300

Maxwell and Doris Decker RN Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; pursue a higher education degree in nursing at a school of choice.

Hannah Doumate CGHS $575

Barbara Garza PHS $575

Niels and Amalia Scott Scholarship

Minimum GPA 3.5; CGHS Student; will be attending a 4-yearcollege; financial need considered.

Belen Altamirano CGHS $500

Nellely Azpeitia CGHS $750

Camille Barlow CGHS $500

Amelia Bell CGHS $500

Kayla Briceno CGHS $750

Alex Campbell CGHS $500

Samantha Dedrickson CGHS $500

Lauren Doran CGHS $500

Garrett Esponda CGHS $500

River Jenkins CGHS $500

Nataly Jimenez CGHS $750

Nazmieh Kawasmi CGHS $500

Shreyas Kompalli CGHS $500

Aaron Krupinsky CGHS $500

Greg Krupinsky CGHS $500

Nicholas Lampe CGHS $500

Taiyo Logan CGHS $500

April Lu CGHS $500

Matthew Mason CGHS $500

Alissa Millar CGHS $500

Rosie Ohman CGHS $500

Tarsem Pal CGHS $750

Sydney Pearce CGHS $500

Axel Perales CGHS $750

Kyle Pereira CGHS $500

Kimberly Phetphadoung CGHS $750

Suraj Rajan CGHS $500

Jarely Rangel CGHS $750

Zachary Register CGHS $500

Logan Rogers CGHS $500

Samveda Rukmangadhan CGHS $500

Dylan Santa CGHS $750

Mia Santander CGHS $500

Alexandra Sheeks CGHS $500

Clara Smith CGHS $500

Kaitlyn Wong CGHS $500

Grace Yarrow CGHS $500

Molly Zhou CGHS $500

Pat Doherty Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; played sports for at least three years on a high school team; will attend a 4-year college.

Raul Cruz Rosalino PHS $1,000

Shayla Dunker CGHS $1,000

Pat Steidl Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.0; will attend a trade/vocational school, business school or community college in electrical, mechanics,

agriculture etc.

Valentin Barrera-Flores PHS $350

Cameron Downing CGHS $700

Robert Soukesian PHS $350

Peg King & Jeremy King Real Estate Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; will attend a 4-year school; has demonstrated good citizenship.

Kayla Briceno CGHS $500

Tessa Lambert PHS $500

Marcus Matthias SVHS $500

Petaluma Active 20-30 Club #30 Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.0; PHS and CGHS students; will attend school of their choice; demonstrates leadership skills, a strong

commitment to volunteerism and has financial need.

Domenic Chaffer PHS $500

Cristopher Gopar Carreno PHS $500

Tiffany Harrend PHS $500

Yulissa Oceguera CGHS $500

Petaluma Area Veterinary Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.7; planning to pursue a career in veterinary sciences.

Kierra Flaherty PHS $650

Cheyenne Olufs SVHS $650

Petaluma Chapter of the North Bay Association of Realtors (NORBAR) Scholarship

Minimum 2.0 GPA; plans to pursue a career in business or a service-oriented industry.

Austin (AJ) Fetter SVHS $1,000

Ernesto Gonzalez PHS $1,000

Connor Pedersen PHS $1,000

Michael Pichardo PHS $1,000

Lucas Stevenson PHS $1,000

Ian Thomas PHS $1,000

Anthony Vitali PHS $1,000

Molly Zhou CGHS $1,000

Petaluma Copperfield’s Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; will pursue a degree in English Literature, English or Creative Writing; attend a 4-year college.

Griffin Epstein PHS $750

River Jenkins CGHS $750

Petaluma Firefighters Local #1415 Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0, PHS, CGHS, SVHS, CDHS, SAHS, VOHS, SMHS; will pursue a degree in firefighting, EMT, paramedics or in the medical field.

Christopher Olvera PHS $1,000

Vanessa Sedano PHS $1,000

Petaluma High School FFA Ag Boosters Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.0; a PHS student who will be pursuing a higher education degree career in agriculture or an agricultural-related field; must have some agriculture experience and be a member of FFA for 2 years.

Lucas Cheda PHS $500

Amanda King PHS $1,000

Ethan Wilson PHS $500

Petaluma High School FFA Bill King Ag Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.0; a PHS student who will be pursuing a higher education degree career in agriculture or an agricultural-related field.; must have some agriculture experience and be a member of FFA for 2 years.

Derrick Pomi PHS $1,000

Petaluma Orthodontics Science Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; a CGHS, PHS and SVHS student; will pursue a higher degree in health sciences.

Roxanne Kavanaugh SVHS $500

Madison McCallister CGHS $500

Georgia McMahon PHS $500

Petaluma Wildlife Museum Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.5; PHS student; must have served as a museum docent for at least 3 years; will pursue a higher education

degree in wildlife, education or related field.

Sandy Sirois PHS $500

Robert Garibaldi Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA 2.0; has played a varsity sport at CGHS and will attend a 2-4 year college.

Maria Cruz CGHS $500

Alexander Johnson CGHS $500

Roger Humphres Military Family Scholarship

Minimum 3.0 GPA; student who has an immediate family member in active duty; will attend a trade/vocational school, apprenticeship/certification program or a 2-year or 4-year college.

River Jenkins CGHS $250

Rotary Club of Petaluma Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.5; must have been in interact; participated in school and community service; will attend a 2-4 year college.

Martin Burstein PHS $500

Lily Gmeiner CGHS $500

Kylie Kerr PHS $500

Ava Schafbuch PHS $500

Sarah Wadsworth Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0;a PHS student; will be entering a 4-year college/university; has at least two years in World

Languages or at least 2 years playing tennis.

Elizabeth Greenlief PHS $500

Theo Pologeorgis PHS $500

Stephen P. Collins ELL Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.5; must have been enrolled in an ESL program at any time K-12; will attend trade/vocational school, apprenticeship/certificate program, 2 or 4-year college.

Valentin Barrera-Flores PHS $750

Diliet Kubrom CGHS $750

Bryan Mejia-Sanchez CGHS $750

Terry C. Smith Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.0; will further education in photography or writing at a school of their choice.

Nellely Azpeitia CGHS $500

Torkelson & Associates CPA’s LLP Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; will pursue a higher education degree in accounting or business.

Lauren Doran CGHS $500

Trevor Smith Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA 2.5; PHS or CGHS student; had school involvement such as sports, clubs, leadership; community service; will attend a junior college, community college or 4-year school.

Kendra Barry PHS $1,000

Kevin Cadle CGHS $1,000

Cailyn Hilliard CGHS $1,000

Trey Atkin Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.5,; PHS student; must have played high school varsity basketball; will attend a 4-year college or university.

Cole Stremlau PHS $500

George Tynes PHS $500

U’Ren Family Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.0; PHS; has had a life-changing experience during high school years.; experiences include, but not limited to, personal or family health issues, teen pregnancy, tragic loss or other consequential family life events; will attend a trade/vocational school.

Domenic Chaffer PHS $1,000

Valley Vista PTA Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; must have attended Valley Vista Elementary; active in community service and extra-curricular activities in high school; will attend a trade/vocational school or 2 or 4-year college.

Jonathan Keefer PHS $250

Ben Van der Meer PHS $250

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine