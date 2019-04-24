PEF Scholarships help 258 graduates on their way

Moving on to college or a trade school is a little easier for 258 of Petaluma’s best and brightest due to scholarships administered by the Petaluma Educational Foundation.

Graduating seniors from all Petaluma high schools were presented scholarships totaling $218,650 at an awards ceremony hosted by PEF.

The non-profit agency serves all 38 Petaluma-area transitional kindergarten through 12th grade schools, including administering 66 scholarships provided by local individuals, service clubs, businesses and others. Since 1990, PEF has awarded scholarships totaling more than $3.5 million.

Scholarship Recipients:

Alan J. Pounds Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; will pursue a higher education degree or certificate in an industrial arts, vocational trade program, 2 or 4-year college.

Robert Soukesian PHS $600

John Vosseler PHS $600

Alphabet Soup Thrift Store Scholarship

Minimun GPA: 3.0; will pursue a career in fashion or merchandising, or who has volunteered at the store; will attend a 2 or 4-year college, trade or vocational school.

Valentin Barrera-Flores PHS $500

Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPA Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; will pursue a higher education degree in accounting or business.

Serena Horvath PHS $500

Faith Rea CGHS $500

Bug Under Glass Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.8; will attend a 2-4 year college or university to pursue a career in biology, zoology or natural science.

Kayla Pearson PHS $500

Butch Milliron Athletic Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.0; must have played multiple sports in high school; will attend a 2 or 4-year college.

Garrett Esponda CGHS $500

Miranna Lindberg PHS $500

Capt. John Siembieda Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; will attend a trade/vocational school, apprenticeship/certification program or a 2 or 4-year college.

Barbara Garza PHS $500

Carmen Scott-Fry Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA 3.5; PHS Student; will attend a 4-year college.

Marina Armstrong PHS $1,000

Aylin Ayala-Gallardo PHS $750

Matthew Baxman PHS $1,000

Lillian Catarozoli PHS $1,000

Nicole Efstathiu PHS $1,000

Camille Flynn PHS $1,000

Claire Hale PHS $750

Nathan Hale PHS $750

Jacob Harvard PHS $500

Serena Horvath PHS $750

Jonathan Keefer PHS $750

Jaden Krist PHS $500

Andrea Lopez Avila PHS $750

Arlette Martinez-Cruz PHS $750

Thea McDarrah PHS $500

Elizabeth Nielsen PHS $750

Kaileigh Pate PHS $750

Colton Prieto PHS $750

John Ramirez PHS $750

Yessenia Resendiz Torres PHS $750

Colten Ronshausen PHS $750

Simone Smith PHS $750

Maria Soares PHS $750

Nicolette Starke PHS $1,000

Ben Van der Meer PHS $750

Maddie Weber PHS $750

Charles Winter PHS $1,000

Carol Brandner Occupations with Children Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 2.5; will pursue a career related to children.

Ashley Brounstein CGHS $500

Clarence & Rosilda Rogers Memorial Scholarship

Minimum GPA: 3.0; will pursue a higher education degree in agriculture and or dairy.

Amanda King PHS $500

Derrick Pomi PHS $500

Community Achievement Awards

Students achieving top ten GPA at PHS & CGHS and top five GPA

at SVHS.

Belen Altamirano CGHS $500

Colin Birkenstock SVHS $500

Martin Burstein PHS $500