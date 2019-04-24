PEF Scholarships help 258 graduates on their way
Moving on to college or a trade school is a little easier for 258 of Petaluma’s best and brightest due to scholarships administered by the Petaluma Educational Foundation.
Graduating seniors from all Petaluma high schools were presented scholarships totaling $218,650 at an awards ceremony hosted by PEF.
The non-profit agency serves all 38 Petaluma-area transitional kindergarten through 12th grade schools, including administering 66 scholarships provided by local individuals, service clubs, businesses and others. Since 1990, PEF has awarded scholarships totaling more than $3.5 million.
Scholarship Recipients:
Alan J. Pounds Memorial Scholarship
Minimum GPA: 3.0; will pursue a higher education degree or certificate in an industrial arts, vocational trade program, 2 or 4-year college.
Robert Soukesian PHS $600
John Vosseler PHS $600
—
Alphabet Soup Thrift Store Scholarship
Minimun GPA: 3.0; will pursue a career in fashion or merchandising, or who has volunteered at the store; will attend a 2 or 4-year college, trade or vocational school.
Valentin Barrera-Flores PHS $500
—
Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPA Scholarship
Minimum GPA: 3.0; will pursue a higher education degree in accounting or business.
Serena Horvath PHS $500
Faith Rea CGHS $500
—
Bug Under Glass Scholarship
Minimum GPA: 2.8; will attend a 2-4 year college or university to pursue a career in biology, zoology or natural science.
Kayla Pearson PHS $500
—
Butch Milliron Athletic Memorial Scholarship
Minimum GPA: 2.0; must have played multiple sports in high school; will attend a 2 or 4-year college.
Garrett Esponda CGHS $500
Miranna Lindberg PHS $500
—
Capt. John Siembieda Memorial Scholarship
Minimum GPA: 3.0; will attend a trade/vocational school, apprenticeship/certification program or a 2 or 4-year college.
Barbara Garza PHS $500
—
Carmen Scott-Fry Memorial Scholarship
Minimum GPA 3.5; PHS Student; will attend a 4-year college.
Marina Armstrong PHS $1,000
Aylin Ayala-Gallardo PHS $750
Matthew Baxman PHS $1,000
Lillian Catarozoli PHS $1,000
Nicole Efstathiu PHS $1,000
Camille Flynn PHS $1,000
Claire Hale PHS $750
Nathan Hale PHS $750
Jacob Harvard PHS $500
Serena Horvath PHS $750
Jonathan Keefer PHS $750
Jaden Krist PHS $500
Andrea Lopez Avila PHS $750
Arlette Martinez-Cruz PHS $750
Thea McDarrah PHS $500
Elizabeth Nielsen PHS $750
Kaileigh Pate PHS $750
Colton Prieto PHS $750
John Ramirez PHS $750
Yessenia Resendiz Torres PHS $750
Colten Ronshausen PHS $750
Simone Smith PHS $750
Maria Soares PHS $750
Nicolette Starke PHS $1,000
Ben Van der Meer PHS $750
Maddie Weber PHS $750
Charles Winter PHS $1,000
—
Carol Brandner Occupations with Children Scholarship
Minimum GPA: 2.5; will pursue a career related to children.
Ashley Brounstein CGHS $500
—
Clarence & Rosilda Rogers Memorial Scholarship
Minimum GPA: 3.0; will pursue a higher education degree in agriculture and or dairy.
Amanda King PHS $500
Derrick Pomi PHS $500
—
Community Achievement Awards
Students achieving top ten GPA at PHS & CGHS and top five GPA
at SVHS.
Belen Altamirano CGHS $500
Colin Birkenstock SVHS $500
Martin Burstein PHS $500