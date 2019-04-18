Morning commuters witness hot air balloons landing along Highway 101 in Petaluma

Two hot air balloons landed adjacent to southbound Highway 101 lanes close to the Cotati Grade on Thursday morning.

The bright yellow balloons were spotted by morning commuters around 8:15 a.m. It’s unclear who operated the balloons and where their designated landing spot had been. No injuries were reported by authorities.

There have been two hot air balloon crashes in Napa County this month, including one on Sunday morning when a balloon operated by Wine Country Balloons, a Santa Rosa company, took off in Sonoma County and injured three people on board, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Three passengers suffered electrical burns on April 1 when a hot air balloon registered to Balloons Above the Valley, a Napa company, crashed into power lines in Napa Valley.