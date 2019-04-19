Sonoma County reaches 80-degree temps for the first time in six months

Sonoma County residents are busting out flip flops and sunscreen this week as temperatures hit the 80s in Santa Rosa on Thursday for the first time in six months.

Anna Schneider, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Monterey, said Santa Rosa hasn’t seen 80-degree weather since early November.

“It’s the first really warm day we’ve had in a while,” she said.

The high on Thursday afternoon is 82 degrees, and high temperatures will remain in the low- to mid-70s through the weekend. Schneider suggested grabbing a jacket in the evening; night temperatures will dip into the high 40s and low 50s.

While daytime weather will be sunny and clear skies until the end of the week, there’s a 5 to 10 percent chance of rain Saturday morning, Schneider said.

“It’s unlikely and if anything it’ll be a small sprinkle if it happens,” Schneider said about potential precipitation.

Pets and small children shouldn’t be left in the car as temperatures climb, she said.