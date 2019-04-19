Cal Fire gives $1M to prevention fires in Sonoma Valley

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 19, 2019, 9:03AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Cal Fire has awarded more than $1.7  million for wildfire prevention in Sonoma County, with the bulk of the money going toward a coalition working to reduce fire risk on public lands in Sonoma Valley.

The Sonoma Valley Wildlands Collaborative received more than $1 million, allowing it to conduct controlled burns, clear brush and thin forests. The newly formed group of private and public agencies oversees 18,000 acres of fire-prone areas along Highway 12 that include Hood Mountain Regional Park and Sugarloaf Ridge and Trione-Annadel state parks, which were burned in the Tubbs and Nuns fires.

“The areas that we’re talking about have a long history of fire,” said Tony Nelson, longtime Sonoma Valley program manager for the Sonoma Land Trust, which is part of the collaborative. “It has burned in the past and we know it will burn again. The vegetation is not going to stop growing, so we need to not stop managing our natural systems with fire, as well as (need to) maintain safety.”

The collaborative also includes state and regional parks, the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District, Audubon Canyon Ranch and the Sonoma Mountain Ranch Preservation Foundation. The group is a product of discussions predating the 2017 wildfires that raced over the Mayacamas Mountains and left behind scorched ridgelines, charred trees and ashen soil. The firestorm renewed conversations on how to prevent large-scale blazes.

“It’s a good place to start to review how fires damaged those lands,” said county Supervisor Susan Gorin, who represents Sonoma Valley. “There are still large, vast areas of undamaged land, so we need to do what can we do to further protect these lands. This needs to be a model we move forward with in other parts of the valley and other parts of the county.”

The two-year grant will allow Cal Fire crews and contractors to begin fuel reduction work as early as next month, weather permitting.

Cal Fire is providing a total of more than $43 million in state funding to 66 programs throughout California.

It’s part of a comprehensive plan to address the growing threat of catastrophic and deadly wildfires caused by climate change, said Deputy Chief Scott McLean, a Cal Fire spokesman.

The Geyserville Fire Protection District was among the other state grant recipients in Sonoma County. It will use the money to clear brush from roadways near the Lake Sonoma watershed.

State funds also will go to a fire prevention education program at Camp Meeker in west county, and a debris pickup project near Sea Ranch. Mendocino County will see nearly $1.6 million for fire prevention projects, as well.

“To bring our forests back to health in the next few years, it requires us to slow down these fires, if not try to stop them from starting,” said McLean. “We have to get as many individuals or venues involved. Everybody is responsible for the state and we all need to work together, and we are.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine