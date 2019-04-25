Philanthropy, service honored at Petaluma awards ceremony

A hard-working cop. A macro microbrewery. The Village People. And a Citizen of the Year who literally wears many hats.

These were some of the nearly dozen honorees at the 2019 Petaluma Community Awards of Excellence, the annual event to highlight the philanthropic and volunteer efforts that cohere the community.

Prolific volunteer Bob Tuttle was honored for his work with Rebuilding Together Petaluma and the Petaluma Police Department as well as Rotary Club projects. Rebuilding Together Executive Director Jane Hamilton and Petaluma People Services Center Executive Director Elece Hempel rattled off a list of projects Tuttle was associated with this year, and led the 200-member audience at Rooster Run even center in a refrain, prompted by a sign, of “there was Bob Tuttle.”

“A passion for community is the first reason why Bob Tuttle is the Citizen of the Year,” Hamilton said at the April 18 event. “We’re all extremely fortunate to have Bob Tuttle in our community.”

Tuttle then listed the organizations he has worked with over the years — U.S. Navy, Rotary, Special Olympics, Rebuilding Together, VFW, Petaluma Police — and donned a different hat representing each one.

“I’m really thankful for this award. It’s a real pleasure,” he said. “Thank you so much.”

Police Chief Ken Savano introduced the Police Officer of the Year, Patrick Gerke, as a hard worker who managed an enormous case load yet still took time to mentor junior officers. Gerke, a police veteran of 22 years, said that his efforts were part of a larger team.

“None of these cases are done by a single person,” he said. “I’m only one person. I cannot do these cases without a team of officers.”

The Large Business of the Year award went to Dow Development Labs, which designs, develops and manufactures topical prescription creams, gels, solutions and ointments. But they also give back to the community. Founder Debra Dow said the company supports local fundraisers like the Brews and Bites for the Bounty Farm, Petaluma People Services Center’s Rock N Bowl event and the 1,000 Bowls fundraiser.

“We drink beer, go bowling and paint bowls. That’s our contribution,” Dow said. “It’s kind of embarrassing when we have to explain it.”

Fire Chief Leonard Thompson said Trevor Steis, the Firefighter of the Year, brings talent and enthusiasm to the job. Besides working as a firefighter, Steis is also a fire line EMT, helping injured wildland firefighters, and he’s an able mechanic, helping keep Petaluma’s equipment fleet running.

“Trevor’s motto is ‘Teamwork makes the dream work,’” Thompson said. “He’s a team player.”

Ohana Construction picked up the award for Small Business of the Year for donations of materials and labor to Rebuilding Together and several other Petaluma nonprofits. Founder Kimo Ohana said it was all part of living in such a charitable community.

“We’re here and we’re part of the community,” he said. “I’m so grateful to be not just part of the community but to give back.”

Dan Hubacker, a Casa Grande High School teacher and Excellence in Education award winner, is a self-described fishing enthusiast, but that’s only part of the story. Petaluma Educational Foundation Executive Director Maureen Highland said that Hubacker has instilled a conservation ethic in hundreds of students as director of the United Anglers of Casa Grande, a fish hatchery and creek restoration program.