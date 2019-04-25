Philanthropy, service honored at Petaluma awards ceremony

MATT BROWN
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 25, 2019, 8:55AM
A hard-working cop. A macro microbrewery. The Village People. And a Citizen of the Year who literally wears many hats.

These were some of the nearly dozen honorees at the 2019 Petaluma Community Awards of Excellence, the annual event to highlight the philanthropic and volunteer efforts that cohere the community.

Prolific volunteer Bob Tuttle was honored for his work with Rebuilding Together Petaluma and the Petaluma Police Department as well as Rotary Club projects. Rebuilding Together Executive Director Jane Hamilton and Petaluma People Services Center Executive Director Elece Hempel rattled off a list of projects Tuttle was associated with this year, and led the 200-member audience at Rooster Run even center in a refrain, prompted by a sign, of “there was Bob Tuttle.”

“A passion for community is the first reason why Bob Tuttle is the Citizen of the Year,” Hamilton said at the April 18 event. “We’re all extremely fortunate to have Bob Tuttle in our community.”

Tuttle then listed the organizations he has worked with over the years — U.S. Navy, Rotary, Special Olympics, Rebuilding Together, VFW, Petaluma Police — and donned a different hat representing each one.

“I’m really thankful for this award. It’s a real pleasure,” he said. “Thank you so much.”

Police Chief Ken Savano introduced the Police Officer of the Year, Patrick Gerke, as a hard worker who managed an enormous case load yet still took time to mentor junior officers. Gerke, a police veteran of 22 years, said that his efforts were part of a larger team.

“None of these cases are done by a single person,” he said. “I’m only one person. I cannot do these cases without a team of officers.”

The Large Business of the Year award went to Dow Development Labs, which designs, develops and manufactures topical prescription creams, gels, solutions and ointments. But they also give back to the community. Founder Debra Dow said the company supports local fundraisers like the Brews and Bites for the Bounty Farm, Petaluma People Services Center’s Rock N Bowl event and the 1,000 Bowls fundraiser.

“We drink beer, go bowling and paint bowls. That’s our contribution,” Dow said. “It’s kind of embarrassing when we have to explain it.”

Fire Chief Leonard Thompson said Trevor Steis, the Firefighter of the Year, brings talent and enthusiasm to the job. Besides working as a firefighter, Steis is also a fire line EMT, helping injured wildland firefighters, and he’s an able mechanic, helping keep Petaluma’s equipment fleet running.

“Trevor’s motto is ‘Teamwork makes the dream work,’” Thompson said. “He’s a team player.”

Ohana Construction picked up the award for Small Business of the Year for donations of materials and labor to Rebuilding Together and several other Petaluma nonprofits. Founder Kimo Ohana said it was all part of living in such a charitable community.

“We’re here and we’re part of the community,” he said. “I’m so grateful to be not just part of the community but to give back.”

Dan Hubacker, a Casa Grande High School teacher and Excellence in Education award winner, is a self-described fishing enthusiast, but that’s only part of the story. Petaluma Educational Foundation Executive Director Maureen Highland said that Hubacker has instilled a conservation ethic in hundreds of students as director of the United Anglers of Casa Grande, a fish hatchery and creek restoration program.

Said Hubacker: “How do you explain to your family on Thanksgiving or Christmas, ‘Guys, I’m going to the river to catch fish?’ It’s really about the students. They’re the ones out there on a daily basis.”

Lagunitas Brewing Company was honored with the “Sumpin’ Special” award for giving back to the community. Hempel said many Petaluma nonprofits have hosted fundraisers at Lagunitas’ event space, which they donate in kind. She said, amazingly, the multinational beer giant won the Small Business of the Year award just a decade ago.

“We just like to be invited to the party,” said Lagunitas Director of Community Giving Jim Jacobs. “We love to give beer away and just make things happen.”

Frank Gambonini, a fifth generation dairy farmer, won the Excellence in Agriculture award for his work with 4-H and Future Farmers of America youth groups. But he doesn’t call it work.

“It’s quite an honor to be recognized, especially for something you love to do,” he said. “Getting a chance to work with kids that are excited about what they do does not make it work. It makes it fun and exciting.”

The Volunteer of the Year award went to Russ McDaniel, a stroke survivor who now spends up to 30 hours per week volunteering at the Petaluma Valley Hospital emergency room.

“It’s a home away from home,” he said. “The staff is great. I love everyone of them. They thank me every day for helping them, but what needs to be known is it helps me. It keeps me healthy and keeps me active.”

The Miracle League of the North Bay, which constructed a new rubberized baseball field at Lucchesi Park for children and adults with disabilities, was honored with the Service to Youth award. Phoebe Ellis, a Miracle League board member, accepted the award and said she is thankful the community has supported the project.

“It’s a gem in our community,” she said. “We want everyone to get involved for the youth in our community. It’s time to play ball. Come support the Miracle League. We’re excited.”

Anne and Paul Greenblatt founded the Petaluma Village Network, which connects aging members with volunteers who give them rides and provide companionship. For their efforts, the Greenblatts were given the Service to Seniors award. Anne Greenblatt referred to the network of volunteers and members as “the Village People.”

“The Village is about revolutionizing our experience of aging,” she said. “We laugh, we learn and we grow with each other, expanding choices as we work together to build an age-friendly Petaluma.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)

