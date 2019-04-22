Model U.N. students from SSU win top honors at national conference

Sonoma State University’s Model United Nations students took home top honors this week at the national U.N. conference in New York City.

With 35 members in the delegation representing the United States, this year’s U.N. team at SSU was the university’s largest ever. They received the “Outstanding Delegation” award at a ceremony Thursday, beating hundreds of other schools and thousands of other students.

“Taking first place among so many excellent schools is an incredible honor. I am so proud of our students,” Cynthia Boaz, political science professor and advisor of Sonoma State’s Model U.N. program, said in a release.

Rachel Clift, head delegate and a Sonoma State senior, said the award was a team effort.

“You can’t win this award without excellence across all committees,” Clift said in a release.

McKenna Jenkins, a senior at Sonoma State, also won an “Outstanding Delegate in Committee” award for her work with the United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization committee.