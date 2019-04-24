Gazing into the heavens

Skydome comes to Cinnabar School. The Skydome was set up in the campus multi-purpose room on April 12. Students and teachers stepped inside and learned about astronomy, planets, stars, constellations and Greek mythology. The dome can hold up to 80 students at one time. “All the lessons were taught by projecting photos within the dome making us feel as though we were star gazing,” notes Superintendent/Principal Sandy Doyle. The Skydome comes from Mobile Education. “I absolutely love this company because they really know how to engage students while teaching them. They are also quite entertaining at the same time. This is the fourth time I’ve used this company for school assemblies. The kids always give me positive feedback after attending. Today TK-8 grades attended. The groups were divided by grade levels so all could fully experience the lessons within the dome,” said Doyle.

On Monday, April 15, students from Petaluma Adult School’s Citizenship Preparation class and their teacher, Laine Gen, attended a scheduled City Council meeting to see our local government in action. The mayor, city manager, and council members graciously welcomed our future U.S. citizens, and they took a photo together to commemorate the special event. The students were excited to see Petaluma residents exercise their freedom of speech, and to learn about plans for future road repairs, according to Assistant Principal Lori Deen.

Uno, dos, tres, let’s get ready to learn. The students at St. Vincent de Paul Elementary School had guest instructors last week for their Spanish lesson where kindergarten, first- and second-grade students learned to count in Spanish thanks to St. Vincent de Paul High School students from Mr. Vela’s Spanish IV class. The high scholars came to the elementary campus to review counting, sing songs and play games in Spanish.

River Montessori Charter School Upper Elementary fourth- through sixth-grade students have been busy creating their sustainable micro-businesses, shares principal Julie Carolan. A process that includes forming partnerships, developing business plans, creating and testing eco-friendly upcycling products and marketing strategies for the RMCS 2019 Sustainable Business Faire. Through a business fair marketed to the RMCS community, students have a wonderful experience developing team relationships and acquiring valuable entrepreneurial knowledge and practice. All proceeds for the Sustainable Business Faire go to field trip experiences.

As these final weeks of class begin, the students at Harvest Christian School are busy showing their school spirit, embarking on local adventures and competing in regional tournaments. On April 4, students and staff participated in Sports Day, Whacky Tacky Dress and Crazy Hair Day, School Colors and Mascot Day, and Hobby Day. Then, the fourth- and fifth-grade classes served an overnight tour enlisted in the Union Army assigned to Angel Island’s Camp Reynolds. “Our soldiers hiked miles, scrubbed dishes, labored in the kitchen peeling potatoes and chopping beef for their supper with Sergeant Vestnys and Lieutenant Priest,” shares parent Kerri Petersen. Then, it was baking bread in a wood stove with Sergeants Aharonian and McGowen, engaging in an intense compass hike with Sergeants Watson and Sheeks, being drilled in endless marching lines around the camp to keep it secure with Sergeants Spoon and Baldes, while training relentlessly in signal flagging by Sergeants Gomez and Benelli. “Our young soldiers had the best training the Union Army could provide,” states Petersen. The young adventurers also mastered the art of teamwork, extreme dedication to a task with due diligence, overcoming fear during an arduous night hike full of true stories that would make your hair stand on end and long drowsy night watches. They ended the evening with a chorus of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” led by Sergeant Aharonian and Lieutenant Villa and Hardtack. Taking on a different kind of battle were the Harvest Lions who participated in the ACSI Elementary School Speech Meet at Big Valley Christian High School in Modesto. At least six other Christian schools in the area came to compete with the winners at the individual school levels. Harvest earned 11 Superior Ribbons, two Excellent Ribbons, and one Good Ribbon. The Harvest Logic team of junior high-level students competed in Elk Grove in the ACS Junior High Speech Meet, earning several Superior and Excellent Ribbons. Well done, Harvest Lions.

(Maureen Highland is a Petaluma mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foundation. She can be reached at schools@arguscourier.com)