Petaluman competing in Canoe race in England

Nicholas Goulden, who has been paddling on the Petaluma River for a quarter of a century, is back in his native England this week for the grueling Devizes to Westminster International Canoe Marathon. A 125-mile race that requires 77 portages, it winds through 52 miles of canals in both rural and urban settings and ends on the River Thames, across from Big Ben.

Goulden, 60, is a powerhouse on the water, and calls this event his “windmill to tilt at.” The race website calls it “a severe test of skill, physical and mental stamina and planning, which produces a memorable sense of achievement for those completing it.”

A furniture maker by trade, Goulden is also “one of the best and most poetic commentators on our own Petaluma River, mostly on the Petaluma River Rats Facebook page,” said Greg Sabourin, founder of the North Bay Rowing Club and the executive director of Petaluma Small Craft Center. Goulden’s Facebook fundraising flier names PSCC’s Floathouse Small Craft Rental Center as a beneficiary.

While he’s done most of his training on the Petaluma River, Goulden has “paddled and raced throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.” However, many points of advice on the race site warn against taking this particular race lightly.

There are many bridges to pass under, always keeping on the right-hand side of the (unmarked) center line of the waterway, while leaving enough room for a rowing eight to pass between themselves and the bank, and following all navigational rules, especially concerning the considerable traffic, something for which the Petaluma River does not prepare paddlers.

There is one hazard for which Goulden is prepared. The tidal Thames is busy and potentially hazardous on which rowers are a particular hazard. Fortunately, Goulden rowed for several years with NBRC, so he’s not likely to mistake a rower for a canoeist going the wrong way, and will recognize the slow turning maneuvers typical of rowing shells.

Since its founding in 1948, the Devizes to Westminster marathon has encouraged participants to raise funds for cherished causes. To explain why he’s chosen to fundraise for The Floathouse, specifically for sections of low floating dock, a basic requirement for launching and landing people-powered boats, Goulden said that as a volunteer for PSCC’s Day on The River, he has helped hundreds of people of all ages “get afloat and experience the Petaluma River as our community’s ‘longest park.’”

He sees The Floathouse as not only a locus for healthful activity, including after-school programs and summer camps but also a prime inspiration for preserving and restoring our waterways in general; if families and kids get to spend time on the water, they’re more likely to feel connected to these vital natural resources, not just for the length of the activity, but for life.

Goulden calls the Petaluma River a “convenient benign environment” and says that, “obviously, water access is important to me personally. But I suspect that for most people the Petaluma River can provide a calm space to recover from the bustle of modern life, and the traffic. The amount of challenge one wants to accept, or take on, is optional.”

To make a contribution of any amount, visit www.facebook.com/donate/2197485537231891.