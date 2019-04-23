Grant supports SRJC Second Chance program

The California Community College Chancellor’s Office has awarded a grant to Santa Rosa Junior College in the amount of $113,000 to support the college’s efforts to provide education to current and formerly incarcerated students.

The grant supports the Currently and Formerly Incarcerated Students Reentry Program, which aims to enhance workforce skills and rehabilitation.

“During the past two years, SRJC has established new programs to serve currently and formerly incarcerated populations. This grant will help provide additional resources to support students in both the IGNITE program for jail populations and our Second Chance program for formerly incarcerated students,” said Vice President of Student Services Pedro Avila.

The SRJC Second Change Program for formerly incarcerated students provides a non-judgmental, supportive environment to help students turn their lives around. Weekly club meetings connect Second Chance students committed to maintaining sobriety and building new positive relationships in a respectful and caring community.

Academic, career, and personal counseling is provided by Rhonda Findling, the SRJC Second Chance counselor.

“Second Chance provides a vital home and sense of belonging at SRJC to formerly incarcerated students who often feel marginalized because of their backgrounds,” Findling said.

“Most come from broken homes and/or have histories of abuse. Second Chance gives them a new supportive and caring community as a foundation to help them succeed in college and turn their lives around.”

SRJC has partnered with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office to provide individual courses and certificate programs on-site at detention facilities through its program, Inspiring Greatness Inside Through Education (IGNITE). To date, more than 100 students have enrolled in courses that include subjects like basic mathematics, culinary arts, writing and more. Students have access to counseling services, group workshops and individual sessions, and may be eligible for fee waivers.

SRJC Dean of Language Arts and Academic Foundations Robert Holcomb said that the program is a key opportunity to reach an under-served student population, while helping provide the students with tools to reintegrate into the community.

“Students are achieving educational goals through their own commitment, support from a dedicated group of college stakeholders, and a firm partnership with the Sheriff’s Office,” he said.